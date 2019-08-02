Live
South Live: August 2 to August 9 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Barn fire could burn for days
A barn full of hay is on fire near Abbotsbury in Dorset.
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the blaze off the B3157 on the eastern side of the village since 08:00 BST.
Crews have been pulling burning bales from the building and spreading them out to put out the flames.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it hoped to wind down its presence during the afternoon but said the hay could be burning for a couple of days.
Reading sign Argentine striker Boye on loan
Hundcuffed river body 'had traces of drugs'
Investigation into scaffolding collapse
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Bagshot and J4 for A331.
M3 Surrey - One lane blocked and it's slow on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Bagshot) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a break down.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queues on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a break down.
Battle of Britain pilot dies after 100th birthday
Five things from Oxfordshire
Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
RAF Benson chinook helps with dam collapse