South Live: August 2 to August 9 2019

  2. Barn fire could burn for days

    Barn fire in Abbotsbury
    Copyright: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service

    A barn full of hay is on fire near Abbotsbury in Dorset.

    Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the blaze off the B3157 on the eastern side of the village since 08:00 BST.

    Crews have been pulling burning bales from the building and spreading them out to put out the flames.

    Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it hoped to wind down its presence during the afternoon but said the hay could be burning for a couple of days.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Bagshot and J4 for A331.

    M3 Surrey - One lane blocked and it's slow on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Bagshot) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a break down.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queues on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a break down.

