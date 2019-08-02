South Live: August 2 to August 9 2019

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service Copyright: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service

A barn full of hay is on fire near Abbotsbury in Dorset.

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the blaze off the B3157 on the eastern side of the village since 08:00 BST.

Crews have been pulling burning bales from the building and spreading them out to put out the flames.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it hoped to wind down its presence during the afternoon but said the hay could be burning for a couple of days.