People feared trapped in scaffolding collapse

Firefighters, police officers and ambulances are on the scene.
Two people are currently being treated for injuries, paramedics added.
A spokesman said: "Our staff are currently assessing two patients - one with chest pains and one with a head injury - and the fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding."
First picture of Reading collapse scene
Breaking'One or two people' buried in Reading collapse
One or two people are reported
to have been buried after scaffolding collapsed at a building in Reading,
paramedics say.
South Central Ambulance
Service said it received "multiple 999 calls" just after 11:15 BST
when scaffolding collapsed at the front of Greyfriars House in Greyfriars Road.
Safety watchdog 'making initial inquiries'
The Health and Safety Executive has said in a statement it was aware of the building collapse in Reading and is "making initial inquiries".
Hunt for people trapped in scaffolding collapse
Two people are injured and others are feared trapped under collapsed scaffolding in Reading.
'Almighty crash' as scaffolding collapsed
Eyewitness Louis Stead told BBC Berkshire he saw the collapse while he was working in the building next door.
He said: "We saw the corner of the building fall - it was essentially the scaffolding that was falling down with an almighty crash, and lots of dust and debris.
"It was horrifying, very shocking and very concerning."
'Dramatic scene' after Reading collapse
Charlotte Winfield
Reporter, BBC Berkshire
The scaffolding has come from the top of the building down across the road - it’s quite a dramatic scene.
There’s a huge concrete bar from the top of the building that’s fallen down and is now resting on the scaffolding.
There are workers inside at the moment, they’re obviously trying to assess what’s going on and looking at the scaffolding.
People are clearly concerned, this is an area where there are lots of office blocks around, and people have seen what happened.
Drivers not able to access cars
Police have shut the NCP car park in Garrard Street due to the earlier scaffolding collapse.
Drivers will have to wait to access their vehicles, police say.
Car park closed by police as crews work at collapse scene
Multiple fire crews on site dealing with collapse
Berkshire fire service said it was called to the collapse scene in Garrard Street at 11:19 this morning.
Crews from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Whitley Wood, Dee Road and Wokingham are currently at the site.
Police statement on scaffolding collapse
Thames Valley Police says officers are at the scene in Garrard Street in Reading.
The road has been closed in both directions while Greyfriars Road is also congested.
The force is urging people to avoid the area if possible.
Thames Tower view of scaffolding collapse
A new photo of the collapse in Reading shows clearly how scaffolding has collapsed next to a building site, and toppled over on to the road.
Patients' injuries 'not life-threatening'
The ambulance service says the two people paramedics are treating have not suffered life-threatening injuries.
There's still no news yet on the "one or two people" that are reportedly buried in the debris.
Aerial views of scaffolding collapse
Police: Please avoid collapse area
Video shows scene of scaffolding collapse
Emergency services at scene of collapse
