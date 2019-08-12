Live
South Live: August 12 to August 19 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: A3(M) Hampshire southbound
A3(M) Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J3 for B2150 Hulbert Road.
A3(M) Hampshire - A3(M) lane blocked on entry slip road southbound at J3, B2150 (Waterlooville), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J10 for A329 and J8 for J9 A404.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 eastbound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time