South Live: September 2 to September 9 2019

A rare Roman mosaic found in the village of Boxford, West Berkshire, is being reburied just a few days after it was fully uncovered.

It depicts the mythical story of a chariot race to win the hand of a Greek princess.

There are only two others like it in the world but by Thursday it will be back underground.

Archaeologist Matt Nichol, who worked on the dig, said: "We'll be carefully backfilling with the sieved soil to act as a bedding across the mosaic because within a week or two the mosaic will start to disintegrate."