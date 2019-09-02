Live
South Live: September 2 to September 9 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Severe accident: A341 Dorset both ways
A341 Dorset both ways severe accident, between A349 Gravel Hill and Canford Magna.
A341 Dorset - A341 Queen Anne Drive in Merley closed in both directions between the A349 Gravel Hill junction and the Canford Magna junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Rare Roman mosaic uncovered in Berkshire is buried again
A rare Roman mosaic found in the village of Boxford, West Berkshire, is being reburied just a few days after it was fully uncovered.
It depicts the mythical story of a chariot race to win the hand of a Greek princess.
There are only two others like it in the world but by Thursday it will be back underground.
Archaeologist Matt Nichol, who worked on the dig, said: "We'll be carefully backfilling with the sieved soil to act as a bedding across the mosaic because within a week or two the mosaic will start to disintegrate."
Air festival spectators rescued from sinking boat
Four people and a dog had to be rescued from a sinking power boat during the Bournemouth Air Festival on Sunday.
Lifeboats were alerted by police to the 6.5m boat which was rapidly taking on water west of Bournemouth Pier at about 15:30 BST.
The group was returned to Salterns uninjured and the boat was towed to the beach.
Armed police called to reports of 'man with gun' at Ladbrokes
A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear into a bookmakers in Slough.
Armed police officers were called to Ladbrokes on the High Street after reports of an armed man in the store at 17:10 BST on Sunday.
Officers said no-one was hurt and a 31-year-old is in custody.
Motorcyclist airlifted after coast road crash
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Dorset.
The man in his 40s from Wiltshire was taken by helicopter to Southampton General Hospital following the collision on the coast road between Abbotsbury and Swyre on Sunday afternoon.
The crash, involving a Honda motorcycle and a black BMW 1 series happened near the junction with Clay Lane shortly after 14:00 BST.
The car driver was not seriously injured.
The B3157 was closed for accident investigations and has since reopened.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Dorset Police.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queues on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for A27 Fareham.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M27 eastbound at J11, A27 (Fareham), because of a car that's broken down and recovery work.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth and J10 for A32 Wickham Road.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound between J9, A27 (Segensworth) and J10, A32 (Wickham), because of a car that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
The postie who went off like a rocket
A British inventor delivered a letter to the Isle of Wight wearing a jet suit
Thousands flock to seaside air festival
More than 800,000 people were at the Bournemouth show despite the Red Arrows' absence, organisers say.Read more