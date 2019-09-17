Live
South Live: September 16 to September 22 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: A415 Oxfordshire both ways
A415 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, at Appleton Road.
A415 Oxfordshire - A415 in Southmoor blocked, long delays and queues in both directions at the Appleton Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Smoke billows from waste fire
A fire at a waste plant has caused plumes of smoke to billow across Portchester.
About 40 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the site in Downend Road.
Residents in the area have been advised by the fire service to keep windows and doors shut until the smoke dies down.