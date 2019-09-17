South of England
South Live: September 16 to September 22 2019

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A415 Oxfordshire both ways

    A415 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, at Appleton Road.

    A415 Oxfordshire - A415 in Southmoor blocked, long delays and queues in both directions at the Appleton Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

  2. Smoke billows from waste fire

    A fire at a waste plant has caused plumes of smoke to billow across Portchester.

    About 40 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the site in Downend Road.

    Residents in the area have been advised by the fire service to keep windows and doors shut until the smoke dies down.

