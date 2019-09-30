Live
South Live: September 30 to October 6 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Lib Dem councillor 'assaulted' at Stop Brexit stall
A Portsmouth Lib Dem councillor said a man threw hot coffee over him while manning a Stop Brexit stall.
Lee Hunt said he was also slapped on the head by the man in Southsea on Saturday.
The councillor, who was not injured, initially revealed details of the incident on Facebook, the Portsmouth News reported, but later posted the following statement: "Thanks everyone for all the support and kind comments... Police enquires underway now so I’ve taken the post down."
Officers said they were investigating after receiving a report a man had been assaulted in Palmerston Road between 14:00 and 14:30 BST.
"It was reported that a man threw a cup of coffee at another man. The man left but returned shortly afterwards and slapped the victim on top of his head," a police spokesman said.
Village marks 100 years since it was sold
The village was in serious decline when it was sold off by the Pitt-Rivers family a century ago.Read more