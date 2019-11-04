South of England
Live

South Live: November 4 to November 10 2019

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J10 for A32 Wickham Road.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J10, A32 (Wickham), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top