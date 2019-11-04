South Live: November 4 to November 10 2019

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J10 for A32 Wickham Road.

M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J10, A32 (Wickham), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time