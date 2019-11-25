Live
South Live: 25 November to 1 December 2019
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Jury retires to consider Hillsborough verdicts
David Duckenfield, 75, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.Read more
Officers 'thrown in air like ragdolls' in crash
Hayden Brown, 25, is accused of crashing into two PCs in Maidenhead, causing one to lose his leg.Read more
Doctor cleared over fatal motorcyclist crash
Dr Sarah Holton was accused by prosecutors of being distracted by "pretty things" at a cross-roads.Read more
Pair given life over 'retribution' stabbing
Luciano Dos Santos Almeida was run over and stabbed repeatedly after an earlier fight.Read more