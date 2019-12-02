South of England
Live

South Live: 2 December to 8 December 2019

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A3 Surrey southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from A31 Down Lane to B3000 Puttenham.

    A3 Surrey - A3 in Guildford blocked and queues southbound from the A31 Down Lane junction to Puttenham, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top