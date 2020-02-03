Live
South Live: 3 February to 9 February 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J13 for A34 Chieveley and J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J13, A34 (Chieveley) and J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time