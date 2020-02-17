Live
South Live: 17 February to 23 February 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Park homes evacuated as site floods
Residents of park homes on the River Stour near Christchurch are being told to leave as water levels continue to rise.
Power is being shut off at Iford Bridge Home Park and occupants are being told to find alternative accommodation and move cars to high ground.