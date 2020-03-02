South Live: 2 March to 8 March 2020

South of England
  3. Woman held over flat 'arson'

    Cornish Gardens in Bournemouth
    Copyright: Google

    A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire which destroyed the hallway of a flat in Bournemouth.

    Three crews were called to Cornish Gardens in Bournemouth just after 21:00 GMT on Thursday evening.

    Dorset Police said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was ongoing and the woman had been released while inquiries continue.

