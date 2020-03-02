Live
South Live: 2 March to 8 March 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Pedestrian dies in crash with lorry on A3
The man in his 20s died at the scene and specialist officers are supporting his next of kin.Read more
Topshop death boy 'was swinging on queue barrier'
Kaden Reddick, 10, died in 2017 after a queue barrier fell on his head at a store in Reading.Read more
Woman held over flat 'arson'
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire which destroyed the hallway of a flat in Bournemouth.
Three crews were called to Cornish Gardens in Bournemouth just after 21:00 GMT on Thursday evening.
Dorset Police said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was ongoing and the woman had been released while inquiries continue.