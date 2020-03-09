South of England
Live

South Live: 9 March to 15 March 2020

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Schools turn to sniffer dogs to combat drugs

    Video content

    Video caption: County lines: Hampshire schools pay private firms for sniffer dogs

    Concern over county lines drug gangs leads schools in Hampshire to pay for sniffer dogs to visit.

Back to top