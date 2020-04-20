South of England
South Live: 20 April to 26 April 2020

  2. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,158 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up by 47. Twenty-four hours there were 1,111 cases in Oxfordshire.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    Data as of Sunday 19 April.

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,707 in Hampshire and 68 on the Isle of Wight.

    The figure is up by 149 cases in Hampshire and one on the Isle of Wight. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 2,558 in Hampshire and 67 on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire – 2,005

    Southampton - 331

    Portsmouth - 222

    Isle of Wight - 67

    Data as of Sunday 19 April.

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,372 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by 126 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 1,246.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Slough – 295

    West Berkshire – 202

    Wokingham – 231

    Windsor and Maidenhead – 182

    Reading – 307

    Bracknell Forest – 155

    Data as of Sunday 19 April.

  5. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 547 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by 21 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 526.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 239

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 308

    Data as of Sunday 19 April.

