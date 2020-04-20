The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,158 in Oxfordshire.

The figure is up by 47. Twenty-four hours there were 1,111 cases in Oxfordshire.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

Data as of Sunday 19 April.