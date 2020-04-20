Live
South Live: 20 April to 26 April 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Ferry closes amid 'lack of government support'
Operators of Sandbanks chain ferry say the service will cease from Monday night until further notice.Read more
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,158 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by 47. Twenty-four hours there were 1,111 cases in Oxfordshire.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
Data as of Sunday 19 April.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 2,707 in Hampshire and 68 on the Isle of Wight.
The figure is up by 149 cases in Hampshire and one on the Isle of Wight. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 2,558 in Hampshire and 67 on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire – 2,005
Southampton - 331
Portsmouth - 222
Isle of Wight - 67
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 19 April.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,372 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 126 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 1,246.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Slough – 295
West Berkshire – 202
Wokingham – 231
Windsor and Maidenhead – 182
Reading – 307
Bracknell Forest – 155
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 19 April.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 547 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 21 cases. Twenty-four hours earlier there were 526.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 239
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 308
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 19 April.
Downton Abbey fans join cocktail party night
The event was staged by the owners of Highclere Castle, where the period drama was filmed.Read more