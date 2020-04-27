Live
South Live: 27 April to 3 May 2020
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,413 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up by 77 since Friday when there were 1,336 cases in Oxfordshire.
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 26 April.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 680 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 37 since Friday when there were 643 cases in Dorset.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 291
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 389
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,282 in Hampshire and 101 on the Isle of Wight.
The figure is up by 183 cases in Hampshire and by 19 on the Isle of Wight since Friday when there were 3,099 in Hampshire and 82 on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire – 2,577
Southampton - 437
Portsmouth - 268
Isle of Wight - 101
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,825 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 95 cases since Friday when there were 1,730.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Slough – 354
West Berkshire – 291
Wokingham – 339
Windsor and Maidenhead – 224
Reading – 426
Bracknell Forest – 191
