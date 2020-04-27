South of England
Live

South Live: 27 April to 3 May 2020

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,413 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up by 77 since Friday when there were 1,336 cases in Oxfordshire.

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data as of Sunday 26 April.

  4. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 680 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by 37 since Friday when there were 643 cases in Dorset.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 291

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 389

    Data as of Sunday 26 April.

  5. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 3,282 in Hampshire and 101 on the Isle of Wight.

    The figure is up by 183 cases in Hampshire and by 19 on the Isle of Wight since Friday when there were 3,099 in Hampshire and 82 on the Isle of Wight.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire – 2,577

    Southampton - 437

    Portsmouth - 268

    Isle of Wight - 101

    Data as of Sunday 26 April.

  6. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,825 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by 95 cases since Friday when there were 1,730.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Slough – 354

    West Berkshire – 291

    Wokingham – 339

    Windsor and Maidenhead – 224

    Reading – 426

    Bracknell Forest – 191

    Data as of Sunday 26 April

