The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 1,413 in Oxfordshire.

The figure is up by 77 since Friday when there were 1,336 cases in Oxfordshire.

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data as of Sunday 26 April.