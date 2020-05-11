Live
South Live: 11 May to 17 May 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Passenger quarantine 'devastating' for regional airports
An airport boss has written to the Prime Minister to warn that the potential move to quarantine passengers returning to the UK could deal a "devastating blow" to their business.
Andrew Bell, chief executive of Regional & City Airports, called on the government to ensure it takes "appropriate safeguards around time-limiting the measures and supporting businesses affected during quarantine".
The operator runs three airports in Exeter, Norwich and Bournemouth. In a letter seen by the BBC, Mr Bell said "blanket, open-ended" restrictions could damage the airports, on which 3,000 people's jobs rely.
Before Covid 19, up to 2.4m passengers travelled through its airports every year, the chief executive said.
Mr Bell appealed for a "clear exit strategy" to be published in due time as a "protracted period of zero, or near zero passengers, is simply unsustainable".