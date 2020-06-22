Live
South Live: 22 June to 28 June 2020
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Mayor and council leader pay respects to victims
The Mayor of Reading Councillor David Stevens led a minute's silence at the local authority.
He said: "I ask you all to join me in a minute's silence in memory of the victims of Saturday's horrific attack here in Reading.
"We'd like to offer our heartfelt condolences to those affected.
"We, at Reading council, offer our continued support to our heroic emergency services at this time."
He was joined by the leader of the council Jason Brock.
Reading park stabbings: What we know so far
Key developments after an attack, which is being treated as a terrorist incident, left three dead.Read more
Reading FC posts tribute online
The town's sole professional football club, Reading FC, has posted this tribute on their social media accounts.
American named as second victim of Reading attack
Suspect Khairi Saadallah continues to be questioned by police after being arrested under the Terrorism Act.Read more
BreakingMinute's silence in Reading
Severe disruption: A34 Oxfordshire northbound
A34 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, from A44 Woodstock Road to M40 J9.
A34 Oxfordshire - Lane closed on A34 northbound from the A44 Woodstock Road junction to Bicester, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Buses in town to observe minute's silence
American citizen confirmed as among victims
US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson confirmed that an American citizen was killed and condemned the attack.
He said: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those killed. To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen. Our thoughts are with all those affected."
It comes as the victim was identified by his father on American TV as Joe Ritchie-Bennett.
BreakingSecond victim named by family
The second victim of the attack has been identified by his father.
Joe Ritchie-Bennett was named on US TV network CBS. It reported he was from Philadelphia but had lived in the UK for 15 years.
Robert Ritchie, told CBS the family was "heartbroken" and described his son as "brilliant and loving".
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,319 in Hampshire and 202 on the Isle of Wight.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 3,383
Southampton - 612
Portsmouth - 324
Isle of Wight - 202
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data as of Sunday 21 June
MP praises 'incredibly strong and friendly' community
Reading East MP Matt Rodda said that the attack was “deeply shocking for our town and our community across Berkshire.”
He said: "It's going to be really difficult [to get back to normal] but I already have seen and have already been inspired by people pulling together.
“We have an incredibly strong and friendly local community in this town and the surrounding area and people will come together and people are coming together.”
Floral tributes at school
Pupils, staff and members of the public have been leaving floral tributes to James Furlong, the teacher who was killed in the attack at Forbury Gardens.
'Increased police presence' in Reading town centre
Bridgitte Tetteh
BBC Radio Berkshire
You'll notice if your route takes you through the town centre, an increased police presence. I've seen a lot of police heading around explaining to local people where they can and can't go with the police cordon in place and also appealing for more information.
We do know that police are continuing to question the suspect in Saturday's attack, Khairi Saadallah.
LiveLiveTown in shock as tributes paid to victims
