The Mayor of Reading Councillor David Stevens led a minute's silence at the local authority.

He said: "I ask you all to join me in a minute's silence in memory of the victims of Saturday's horrific attack here in Reading.

"We'd like to offer our heartfelt condolences to those affected.

"We, at Reading council, offer our continued support to our heroic emergency services at this time."

He was joined by the leader of the council Jason Brock.