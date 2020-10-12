Live
South Live: 12 October to 18 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, after J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and queues on M40 southbound after J10, A43 (Brackley), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, before J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed and queues on M3 London-bound in Hampshire before J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from J4A for A327 to J4 for A331 Blackwater Valley Route.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M3 northbound from J4a, A327 (Farnborough) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a car that's broken down.
