You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Oxfordshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6, 201 in Oxfordshire.

    The figure is up 255 cases since Friday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Cherwell - 1,331

    Oxford - 1,958

    South Oxfordshire - 1,070

    Vale of White Horse - 948

    West Oxfordshire - 894

    Local lockdown rules: Find out what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode.

    The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

    The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

    Data from Sunday 25 October.

  2. Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 12,533 in Hampshire and 580 on the Isle of Wight.

    The figures are up by 748 in Hampshire and are up by 17 on the Isle of Wight since Friday.

    The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

    Hampshire - 9,130

    Southampton - 1,802

    Portsmouth - 1,601

    Isle of Wight - 580

    Data from Sunday 25 October.

  3. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Berkshire

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 7,341 in Berkshire.

    The figure is up by 332 cases since Friday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Slough - 1,652

    West Berkshire - 932

    Wokingham - 1,182

    Windsor and Maidenhead - 1,320

    Reading - 1,446

    Bracknell Forest - 809

    Data from Sunday 25 October.

  4. Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset

    The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,828 in Dorset.

    The figure is up by 426 cases since Friday.

    The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

    Dorset - 1,665

    Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 3,163

    Data from Sunday 25 October.

