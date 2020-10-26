Live
South Live: 26 October to 1 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Oxfordshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6, 201 in Oxfordshire.
The figure is up 255 cases since Friday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Cherwell - 1,331
Oxford - 1,958
South Oxfordshire - 1,070
Vale of White Horse - 948
West Oxfordshire - 894
Local lockdown rules: Find out what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode.
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Data from Sunday 25 October.
Coronavirus: Cases confirmed in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 12,533 in Hampshire and 580 on the Isle of Wight.
The figures are up by 748 in Hampshire and are up by 17 on the Isle of Wight since Friday.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
Hampshire - 9,130
Southampton - 1,802
Portsmouth - 1,601
Isle of Wight - 580
Data from Sunday 25 October.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Berkshire
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 7,341 in Berkshire.
The figure is up by 332 cases since Friday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Slough - 1,652
West Berkshire - 932
Wokingham - 1,182
Windsor and Maidenhead - 1,320
Reading - 1,446
Bracknell Forest - 809
Data from Sunday 25 October.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Dorset
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,828 in Dorset.
The figure is up by 426 cases since Friday.
The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:
Dorset - 1,665
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 3,163
Data from Sunday 25 October.