The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 6, 201 in Oxfordshire.

The figure is up 255 cases since Friday.

The breakdown of figures by local authority area is:

Cherwell - 1,331

Oxford - 1,958

South Oxfordshire - 1,070

Vale of White Horse - 948

West Oxfordshire - 894

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19 , was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Data from Sunday 25 October.