A flood warning has been put in place for the Preston Beach area of Weymouth because of forecast high tides and strong winds.

The high tide at 07:15 GMT was expected to affect land adjacent to The Sea Life Centre and on the Preston Beach Road area of Lodmoor.

The Environment Agency has urged people to take extreme care on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads in the area as large waves could be dangerous.

Conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide.

Alerts have also been issued for