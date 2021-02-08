Live
South Live: 8 February to 14 February
viewing this page
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on facebookView more on facebook
Rock slip on Jurassic Coast at Swanage
A rock slip has led to part of Swanage beach being cordoned off by coastguards.
The slip at Sheps Hollow follows a spate of recent rainy weather resulting in unstable areas which could easily collapse, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.
Dai Jones, coastguard duty controller, said: "If you're lucky enough to live near the coast and be in a position to take your exercise there in line with local Covid-19 restrictions, please do be careful near cliffs."Some of them are really unstable. Stay well back and ensure that you check tide times and weather before setting out."