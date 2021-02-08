A rock slip has led to part of Swanage beach being cordoned off by coastguards.

The slip at Sheps Hollow follows a spate of recent rainy weather resulting in unstable areas which could easily collapse, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

Dai Jones, coastguard duty controller, said: "If you're lucky enough to live near the coast and be in a position to take your exercise there in line with local Covid-19 restrictions, please do be careful near cliffs."Some of them are really unstable. Stay well back and ensure that you check tide times and weather before setting out."