BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

He plans to travel 1,100 miles (1,770 km) carrying enough food for 80 days.
Woman who has rescued thousands of dogs given award
A Worcestershire woman who helps about 2,500 dogs a year is to receive a special award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare at the House of Lords tomorrow, recognising her work in rescuing unwanted and abused dogs.
Pip Singleton, 48, from Evesham, has spent 20 years working as a dog warden and animal welfare officer, and for the last 27 years has also been running the Evesham Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue charity.
She set up the charity in 1989 to care for abandoned, neglected and abused lurchers and greyhounds - it now deals with up to 1,000 dogs every year.
Music festival raises more than £4,000 for rape helpline
The organisers of this year's Worcester Music Festival say they are "over the moon" to have raised more than £4,000 for Worcestershire Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre.
Mel Hall from the festival says the charity will now be able to to set up a specialist counselling service for children.
No date for library asbestos removal work completion
If you're feeling the cold thenI have a guest on my show just after 17:30who will stop you complaining - Herefordshire explorer Henry Worsley is off to the Antarctic to follow in the footsteps of Ernest Shackleton.
The Duke of Cambridge invited the explorer to a private reception at Kensington Palace today, where he presented him with a union jack, an Endeavour Fund flag and a photograph of Shackleton's vessel.
Travel: Slow traffic coming into Hereford on the Whitecross Road
There's slow traffic coming into Hereford on the A438 Whitecross Road between the Holmer Street junction and the A49 Victoria Street junction.
Your pictures: A different view of the doves of peace
This picture of the Hands of Peace war memorial in Barnards Green, Malvern, was taken by Bob Bilsland and is a little bit out of the ordinary- he says it's "a panoramic view with its doves flying off".
Kidderminster Harriers' new manager Dave Hockaday is starting to reshape the squad as he looks to get the side out of trouble at the foot of the Vanarama Premier table.
In addition to the recent new arrivals, a couple of players have gone out on loan - George Cater has joined Stafford Rangers for a month, while Joe Clarke has joined Brackley Town on loan, with a view to a permanent move when the transfer window opens in January.
The inspection of Rainbow Care Solutions was carried out by the Care Quality Commission in July.
Their report says leadership and effectiveness at the firm, which looks after 118 people living in their own homes or with a friend or relative, both require improvement.
However the report said the levels of safety, responsiveness and caring provided by the service were all good.
Laser designed maps to help flood planning
Laser mapping of the landscape has been made available by the Environment Agency - they hope it will help people in areas vulnerable to flooding, such as Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
The agency says the LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) data is available for everyone to use for free.
Another aim is to help organisations, businesses, and individuals to do everything from manage forests, discover hidden archaeological features, and even create virtual reality worlds for gaming, a spokesman said.
By Jerry Chester
Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Dry night followed by a chilly morning
It will be mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells for many tonight, with lows of 9C (48F).
By the morning it will turn chilly, with some patchy frost and perhaps fog forming in places.
Listen: Polar explorer talks about his bid to cross Antarctica unaided
Polar explorer Henry Worsley, from Herefordshire, has been explaining the daunting challenges he faces as he bids to become the first person to cross Antarctica unaided.
Herefordshire Council says it is no closer to knowing when the city's library will re-open.
Antarctic explorer given royal send-off
Andrew Easton
Presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester
News: Nuclear bunker cannabis trial begins and library remains shut after asbestos find
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the top stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Two men have gone on trial accused of cultivating a cannabis factory in a former underground bunker near Kidderminster
- Hereford Library remains closed with no date yet set for when it will re-open after asbestos was found in the building
- A Malvern shop has been voted as the friendliest for dogs and their owners by the Kennel Club for a second year running
Campaigners celebrate as parish boundary line scrapped
Bromsgrove Adveriser
Campaigners are celebrating after a controversial historic boundary line between Hagley and Clent parishes was finally scrapped.
City's top scorer missing for FA Cup game
Worcester City will be without experienced top scorer Lee Hughes for this Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Gateshead.
Hughes, who has scored seven goals in nine games since signing in September, misses out through suspension.
The 39-year-old was banned for four matches after being sent off in City's 2-0 win at FC United of Manchester.
Mass brawl erupts at football match involving Worcester Raiders and Shifnal Town
Worcester News
Three players were sent off as this mass brawl erupted at a football match at Claines Lane in Worcester.
Nuclear bunker cannabis factory trial
Bob Hockenhull
BBC Midlands Today
Two men have gone on trial accused of cultivating a cannabis factory in a former underground bunker near Kidderminster.
Police found more than 800 plants in the Drakelow tunnels which were constructed in World War Two. They were later converted into a nuclear bunker.
Wayne Robinson, who is caretaker at the tunnels, and Jason Whiley from Brierley Hill near Dudley, deny being involved in drug production.
The trial at Hereford Crown Court is continuing.
Residents' anger over proposed closure of Bewdley fire station
Kidderminster Shuttle
Furious residents fear lives will be lost if Bewdley fire station is closed in favour of a relocated central Emergency Services Hub.
'Stay Safe' school competition - last chance to design posters
Your pictures: A different view of the doves of peace
You can send your pictures to us by email or on Twitter.
Man left with facial injuries following attack in bar
Worcester News
A man needed surgeryafter being attacked in Drummonds' toiletsin the early hours of Sunday, 4 October.
Latest news: Inquest into prisoner's death and man needs surgery after bar attack
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the top stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- The final hearing takes place today at an inquest into the death of a man at a Worcestershire prison
- A man has been left needing facial surgery following an attack in a Worcester city centre bar
- A care company in Worcestershire has been told it "requires improvement" after an inspection by a health watchdog
On air: Daniel O'Donnell on his exit from Strictly
Kate Justice
Presenter - BBC Hereford & Worcester
I'll be talking to Daniel O'Donnell in the wake of him becoming the third celeb to leave Strictly Come Dancing.
Listen to my show to find out what he thought of the judges' decision to give him and his partner, Kristina Rihanoff, a lowly 23 for their dance.
Library closed after asbestos found in building
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
The library and museum in Broad Street, Hereford, is temporarily closed after the "unexpected discovery of asbestos", Herefordshire Council says.
The council says it is in "the best safety interest" to remove it completely, which will begin as soon as possible.
As yet the council has not been given a date when the work will be completed.
Tickets for Harriers' FA derby game sell out
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers have confirmed their allocation of tickets for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round qualifying tie at Stourbridge has sold out.
Weather: Sunny spells, but turning cold later
A good chance of seeing sunny spells this afternoon and feeling pleasant with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
Turning chilly tonight but staying mainly dry with some patchy frost and fog forming in places.
Lack of funding blamed for prisoners absonding
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The former chairwoman of the independent monitoring board which inspects prisons has told BBC Hereford & Worcester that budget cuts are to blame for inmates absconding from a Worcestershire jail.
Figures revealed in the House of Commons last week showed three prisoners serving sentences for murder at HMP Hewell near Redditch have either escaped or absconded between 2009 and 2014.
Angela Levin says a lack of funding means there is "inadequate security and not enough people" in the prison.
The Ministry of Justice says the number of people absconding have fallen to a record low, but any escape is "totally unacceptable" and each one is thoroughly investigated.
Reports of abuse of elderly and vulnerable in Worcestershire rise
Worcester News
Reports into the abuse of elderly and vulnerable people across Worcestershire have rocketed 143% in two years.
Harriers' new manager rings the changes
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers' new manager Dave Hockaday is starting to reshape the squad as he looks to get the side out of trouble at the foot of the Vanarama Premier table.
In addition to the recent new arrivals, a couple of players have gone out on loan - George Cater has joined Stafford Rangers for a month, while Joe Clarke has joined Brackley Town on loan, with a view to a permanent move when the transfer window opens in January.
Domestic abuse expert talks on radio
You can listen again to this interview if you missed it via the BBC iPlayer.
Latest news: Budget cuts blamed for prisoners absconding; work starts on £1.6m business development
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the top stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- The former chair of a prison watchdog blames budget cuts for three inmates serving sentences for murder at a Worcestershire jail escaping or absconding
- The Care Quality Commission has told a care home in Redditch it needs to improve
- Work has started on a £1.6m development on the Hereford Enterprise Zone
Enterprise zone £1.6m development work starts
Work is under way on a new £1.6m development in Hereford that it is hoped will create around 40 jobs.
Skylon Park, in the Hereford Enterprise Zone in Rotherwas, is expected to open in the new year.
The 1,000 square metres development is designed for small to medium sized businesses.
Your chance to meet cops over coffee and cake
Watchdog says care firm 'requires improvement'
A care company in Worcestershire has been told it "requires improvement" after an inspection by a health watchdog.
Laser designed maps to help flood planning
Droitwich News: Latest front page
Your pictures: Broadway Tower
We'd love to feature your pictures of Herefordshire and Worcestershire on Local Live - this one of Broadway Tower in Worcestershire comes from Nigel Wood.
Broadway Tower is a folly built by Capability Brown and stands 1,024ft (312m) above sea level,
You can send your pictures to us by email or on Twitter.
Worcester News: Latest front page
Travel: Lane closed on the M5 southbound
A broken down vehicle has led to the closure of one lane on the M5 southbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J6 (Worcester north) - there's slow traffic in the area.
News: Concerns over prison escapes and nuclear bunker cannabis trial begins
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the top stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Concerns as figures show three inmates serving sentences of murder at HMP Hewell near Redditch have either escaped or absconded between 2009 and 2014
- The trial begins of two men accused of growing cannabis in a former underground nuclear bunker
- Worcester Warriors' Prermiership win is 'only a start' says their director of rugby
Witness appeal after indecent exposure
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman.
The incident occurred between 17:00 and 17:30 on Saturday, 10 October, on a footpath leading from the Oakenshaw area of Redditch to Woodrow Drive.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking her dog along the footpath near to fields at the rear of Lineholt Close when the incident occurred, police say.
Inquest into death of prisoner at Worcestershire jail
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The final hearing takes place today in an inquest into the death of a man at a Worcestershire prison.
Wayne Patrick O'Neill collapsed and died in his cell at HMP Long Lartin in January 2013.
Football pitches in Droitwich set for much-needed revamp
Worcester News
A big boost for Droitwich's playing fields is on the way - with sports pitches across the town set for much needed revamps.
Warrior's Dean Ryan says dramatic win is 'only a start'
Worcester Warriors' director of rugby, Dean Ryan, says he was delighted by his side's winning start to the Aviva Premiership season, but has warned it is "only a start".
Tom Heathcote's injury-time drop goal sealed a 13-12 home win over Northampton Saints on Friday night.
Ryan said this was "great start", but warned that the team needed to be more clinical.