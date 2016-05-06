BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

The Conservative candidate John Campion has won the election to be the next Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia.
Getting close to result in Police Commissioner election
We're getting close to an announcement of the result in the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner elections.
Some of the counting has now finished and we are just waiting for the final second-preference votes to be added up to see if it is Labour's Daniel Walton or the Conservative John Campion who has won.
Panel to look at Elgar's collection
Alistair Binney
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
There is a possibility that the collection of Edward Elgar memorabilia could be moved from a museum based in the composer's birthplace near Worcester.
The National Trust is due to begin running the Elgar Birthplace Museum in Lower Broadheath from October, after it's struggled in recent years to attract new visitors.
An independent panel is looking at various options, including the possible relocation of about 15,000 Elgar-related items, including letters and manuscripts, to other venues, like the British Library in London.
Worcester's Shropshire old boys return
Worcestershire will have four ex-Shropshire players up against their old county in next week's T20 friendly at Shifnal.
Worcester's Shropshire old boys return
Worcestershire will have four ex-Shropshire players up against their old county in next week's T20 friendly at Shifnal.
It will be another fine and dry day, and although it will be cloudier than Thursday, there will be plenty of hazy sunshine. Highs of 19C (66F).
Travel: Congestion on the A38
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic and one lane closed on the A38 Roman Way northbound in Droitwich, between the A442 Kidderminster Road and the B4065 Bromsgrove Road junction, because of a broken down vehicle. More from BBC Travel.
Battle of the Somme memorabilia
Worcester Cathedral will be mounting an exhibition of memorabilia from the Battle of the Somme later this summer as part of events marking its centenary.
More than 60,000 British soldiers were killed or injured on the first day alone in northern France in July 1916.
The exhibition will be held alongside a service of commemoration on 2 July.
If you have any photos or letters you would like to contribute, contact the cathedral.
Crickets fan to name new trophy
Gerald Scott
BBC Sport Online
T20 fans have the chance to name a new trophy for rivals Birmingham Bears and Worcestershire Rapids to battle over.
Members and supporters can submit names for the NatWest T20 Blast trophy before 13 May on the teams’ Twitter and Facebook pages.
The successful applicant will then present the new trophy to the winners of the first Blast meeting between the Bears and the Rapids at Edgbaston on Friday, 27 May.
Park's Splashpad being repaired
Despite the warm weather forecast, Worcester's Splashpad facility in Gheluvelt Park is out of action this weekend it seems.
A day in the life of a diabetic rugby pro
Chris Pennell will be lining up for Worcester Warriors as they take on top-of-the-table Saracens in the Premiership on Saturday - despite being a type 1 diabetic.
Here, in this exclusive Get Inspired video, Chris takes us through a day in his life as a professional rugby player with diabetes.
Weather: Dry and mild overnight
BBC Weather
It will be a bright and pleasant evening with some hazy sunshine around. It will stay dry and mild for most overnight, especially for southern parts. Lows of 11C (52F).
Free Radio under new ownership
The Midlands radio group which runs Free Radio and GEM has sold its stations, it has been announced today.
Orion Media has sold its stations to Bauer Media which runs a number of radio stations, including Absolute Radio and Key 103 in Manchester.
Claudia Berry
Producer, BBC Hereford & Worcester
All clear on Hereford's roads
BBC Travel
There are no incidents to report currently on the roads in and around Hereford.
Saracens reveal their side for Sixways clash
Here's the side that will be playing at Sixways on Saturday - full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester.
Alistair Binney
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Congestion on M5 and A4538 in Worcestershire
BBC Travel
There's heavier than usual traffic on A4538 Pershore Lane northbound in Tibberton between Worcester and the A38 junction.
Also, watch out for very slow traffic on the M5 in both directions between J6 at the A449 (Worcester) and J4a (M42), in the roadworks area.
Elderly woman sexually assaulted at home
An elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home after opening her front door to a stranger, police say.
The man called at the woman's Bromsgrove home on Tuesday and asked to come in.
He then sexually assault her before leaving in the direction of the Old Birmingham Road.
Officers have praised the bravery of the victim in reporting the "traumatic incident" and appealed to anyone with information to contact West Mercia Police.
Claudia Berry
Producer, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Elections: Final countdown begins
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Ready for Kidderminster Town Council result to come in.
Results of first round of PCC ballot
With second votes now being counted, here are the results of the PCC ballot, after the first round:
- John Campion (CON) : 64514
- Daniel Walton (LAB) : 40870
- Peter Jewell (UKIP) : 32719
- Barrie Sheldon (IND) : 27986
- John Raine (GREEN) : 14323
- Margaret Rowley (LIB DEM) : 12914
Cathedral seeks Battle of the Somme stories
Worcester Cathedral is asking anyone who have stories to tell about the Battle of the Somme to get in touch, ahead of a commemoration service this summer.
This year marks the centenary of the battle which lasted for a 141 days in France during World War One.
The cathedral, which is staging a service of commemoration on 1 July, says the battle "epitomised on an unprecedented scale the hardships of soldiers on the Western Front".
One million Allied and German soldiers were killed and injured.
BreakingCounting complete in police chief election
The first results are in for the region's new police and crime commissioner.
With first votes counted so far, Conservative Jon Campion is in the lead, ahead of Labour's Dan Walton.
All other candidates have now been excluded before second votes are added.
Conservatives hold Wyre Forest
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The Conservatives have retained control of Wyre Forest District Council.
The party lost one seat, along with UKIP. Meanwhile, Labour and the Liberal Democrats won one each.
Health Concern won a surprise victory in Mitten suggesting there is still life in the party yet.
Five changes for Warriors for Saracens game
Alex Grove is on the bench for his last game - full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester.
Watch: 'Tonight was not our night'
Bob Hockenhull
BBC Midlands Today
Labour has retained control of Redditch Borough Council as not one seat changed hands in last night's election.
The party held on to seven and the Tories two seats.
Conservative MP for the town, Karen Lumley, said the party is "very disappointed" after running a "great campaign".
But Labour's Bill Hartnett said he had confidence in the councillors that were stood.
Memorial service for pilot killed by poachers
A memorial service is being held later for a former Malvern College student who was shot dead by elephant poachers in Africa.
Roger Gower died in January when his helicopter was shot down while he was doing conservation work in northern Tanzania.
A charity set up in his memory has already raised over £200,000.
His brother, Max, says they will use the money to help change the lives of a group of children in Kenya.
Boy finds grenade in field
Worcester News
A schoolboy gets a shock when he finds an unexploded grenade in a field near Worcester.
Claudia Berry
Producer, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Police chief election turnout figures in
Joanne Writtle
BBC Midlands Today
The turnout for the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election was 21.27%, up from 14.5% last time in 2012.
Counting is under way, with the result due to be announced this afternoon.
Six candidates are standing to replace retiring PCC, Bill Longmore.
Watch: Latest weather for Herefordshire and Worcestershire
BBC Weather
It's cloudier than Thursday but today will be another fine and dry day with plenty of hazy sunshine. It will feel rather warm with a gentle easterly breeze. Highs of 20C (68F).
Straw on fire in Hampton Lovett
Hampton Lovett is a village just north of Droitwich.
Hereford nursing student who has spent three years fundraising in memory of her father meets the Princess Royal
Hereford Times
A student nurse from Hereford met the Princess Royal after dedicating the last three years to fundraising in memory of her father.
Fears for future of Elgar archive
Alistair Binney
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
There are fears a 15,000-strong collection of memorabilia at the Elgar Birthplace Museum could be removed from Worcestershire.
The National Trust will be taking control of the museum in Lower Broadheath in October for five years, with the aim of boosting visitor numbers.
An independent panel has now been appointed to decide if the composer's collection could be stored elsewhere, including the British Library in London.
Busy night at Worcester count
James Pearson
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Battenhall was a key ward in last night's election, with the Green's Louis Stephen successfully mounting a campaign to beat the Conservative candidate.
The Conservatives lost control of Worcester City Council after losing two seats - Warndon to Labour and Battenhall to the Greens.
The council now consists of 17 Conservatives, 16 Labour and two Green seats, meaning no party has overall control.
Going for gold at Invictus Games
Alistair Binney
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A former corporal from Worcestershire will be competing for Team GB in the second Invictus Games in Florida.
Mark Abel, who is visually impaired and has multiple sclerosis, is taking part in four separate swimming events.
I spoke to Mark at one of his last training sessions at the King’s School Swimming Pool in Worcester, before he headed to Orlando.
The games' opening ceremony is on Sunday.
Kate West
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Travel: Martley road closed for two days
There's resurfacing work on the B4197.
Bald eagle recovered after six days of freedom
The bald eagle which was being tracked across the skies above Herefordshire for the past six days has now been recovered by her handlers.
The bird, called Cremorne, had escaped during a bird show in Newent on Saturday.
The seven-year-old eagle was found dehydrated but otherwise well in a quarry in Wiltshire last night.
Labour and Green wins mean 'hung' council in Worcester
BBC News England
Labour and the Green Party each won a seat as the Conservatives lost control of Worcester, despite remaining the largest party in the council.
Watch: Latest weather for Herefordshire and Worcestershire
BBC Weather
Travel: Congestion on the A38
BBC Travel
