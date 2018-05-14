Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

The building in Hereford cost £1.92m to refurbish which was more than double the cost of the original estimate of £950,000 approved by councillors.
Shire Hall commissioned a corporate peer challenge by the Local Government Association which involved a small team of officers and councillors from other authorities spending time reviewing the council’s workings.
Former head of NHS England appointed to struggling trust
Man jailed for life for 'violent' murder of his father
A man who carried out a "premeditated, violent and callous" murder on his father in a stabbing, has been jailed for life.
Daryl Sampson, 29, of Broomhall Cottages Worcetster will serve a minimum term of 24 years for the murder of Robert Sampson.
Birmingham Crown Court heard how, during an argument, the defendant brutally assaulted his father before pulling out a hunting knife and stabbing him in the chest.
Georgina Davies, Senior Crown Prosecutor with West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service said: “The defendant claimed that his father was the aggressor and that he stabbed him in self-defence, however, we were able to prove that this was not the case."
Watch the UK's first knitted garden 'grow' before your eyes
A widow is hoping to raise £50,000 over the next few days when her knitted and crocheted garden goes on display at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival.
Clare Young took up knitting as a form of therapy after her husband died. The garden is a tribute to him.
What's the weather got in store today?
Today will be dry with sunny spells and just a few patches of fair-weather cloud and highs of 20C (68F).
Severe accident: A49 Herefordshire both ways
A49 Herefordshire both ways severe accident, between A4112 New Road and A44 Worcester Road.
A49 Herefordshire - A49 in Kimbolton closed in both directions between the A4112 New Road junction and the A44 Worcester Road junction, because of accident investigation work.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Siddle and Harmer bowl Essex to victory
Simon Harmer and the departing Peter Siddle take five wickets each as Essex hold their nerve to win at Worcester.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A40 Gloucestershire both ways
A40 Gloucestershire both ways severe disruption, between A4136 Longhope Road and B4222.
A40 Gloucestershire - A40 closed in both directions between the A4136 Longhope Road junction in Huntley and the B4222 junction in Lea, because of emergency repairs.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Clarke hits ton for Worcs against Essex
Worcestershire's Joe Clarke hits his second Championship century in a row before Alastair Cook responds for Essex.Read more
Offenders 'told when to hand themselves in'
A police poster, since removed, shows problems since custody remand cases were centralised, solicitors say.Read more
Worcestershire bowl out Essex for 177
England's Alastair Cook top-scores with 37 but Essex are bowled out cheaply by Worcestershire on day one at New Road.Read more
Man denies city centre stab murder
Robert Eacock died from a single stab wound in Hereford after he was attacked on 1 February.Read more
Severe accident: A46 Worcestershire both ways
A46 Worcestershire both ways severe accident, between Broadway Road and Sandfield Lane.
A46 Worcestershire - A46 in Hinton on the Green closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Broadway Road junction and the Sandfield Lane junction, because of an accident.
Family to challenge suicide conclusion
Bethany Shipsey's parents want a judicial review, claiming she did not intend to take her own life.Read more
Severe accident: M50 Herefordshire westbound
M50 Herefordshire westbound severe accident, between J3 for B4221 and J4 for A449.
M50 Herefordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M50 westbound between J3, B4221 (Newent) and J4, A449 (Ross-On-Wye), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down car.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down van. In the roadworks area.
Npower to raise energy prices by 5.3%
Gas and electricity supplier Npower is raising energy bills by an average of £64 a year for a million customers.
The average 5.3% dual fuel price hike comes into effect on 17 June and follows earlier rises announced last month by its "Big Six" rivals.
British Gas is increasing prices by 5.5% from 29 May, while EDF is raising electricity prices by 2.7%.
The company which has it's UK base in Worcester blamed increases in policy and wholesale energy costs for the increase.
No 'systemic cultural problem' at council found
Carmelo Garcia
Former head of NHS England appointed to struggling trust
A former chief executive of NHS England has been appointed as interim chair of the struggling Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Trust, (WAHT).
David Nicholson replaces Caragh Merrick who stepped down last month after less than two years in the role.
The Trust which runs the Worcestershire Royal and the Alex in Redditch has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J7 for A44 Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle.
Rise in drug deaths down to 'ageing heroin users'
A rise in drug deaths in Worcestershire is "partly due to a rise in the availability and purity of heroin and an ageing population of heroin users," the council has said.
Cuts to publicly funded drug and alcohol treatment have contributed to a 26% rise in drug-related deaths, nationally, an addiction service has said.
Spending on treatment services in Worcestershire has halved in the past four years while the number of drug-related deaths increased by 43%.
The county council said the reduction in spending was due largely to the provision of treatment services for prisoners being transferred to the NHS.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
It will be dry this morning with spells of sunshine, although cloud will start to thicken later with top temperatures of 16C (61F).
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of an accident.
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
'Abandonment issues' son killed father
Daryl Sampson blamed his father Robert for his drug problems after his parents split as a child.Read more
PC 'affair' claims stalled fox hunt probe
The police officer has been cleared of having improper relationships with anti-hunting activists.Read more
'First knitted show garden' on display
A Worcester man has been found guilty of killing his father in an attack last year.
Robert Sampson died in hospital after suffering head and stab injuries when he was attacked on Crookbarrow Road, in Norton, Worcestershire, in November last year.
At a Birmingham Crown Court hearing today Daryl Sampson, 28 of Broomhall Cottages, Worcester, was found guilty of murder.
He's due to be sentenced later today.
Hundreds help create knitted garden display
Hundreds of knitters have helped to create what's thought to be the world's first full-sized knitted garden.
It will be on show at the Malvern Spring Festival over the next few days.
It's been designed and largely created by widow Clare Young, in memory of her husband, who died of cancer.
The 4m x 4m display features a knitted hospice bed overflowing with knitted flowers and plants.
Ms Young said she wanted to be able to bring the outside in to her husband Ken when he was ill.
She hopes the garden will help raise £50,000 for the Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice in Cheltenham, which cared for her husband.
Five to face fox cub cruelty charges
Activists who installed hidden cameras say the cubs were used to give hounds a taste for killing.Read more
University boss calls for more mental health support
The pro-vice chancellor of the University of Worcester has called for more to be done to support students across the country with mental health problems.
Ross Renton said he had seen an increase in the numbers of first-year students disclosing mental health problems.
In a national report highlighting ways to widening access to higher education, Mr Renton called for the appointment of a commission for student mental health.
New Premiership Rugby Cup launched
The Anglo-Welsh Cup is to be replaced by a new Premiership Rugby Cup competition from next season.Read more
New boss faces tough task at Home Office
New Home Secretary, Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid has promised a new approach in running the Home Office.
But the department has proved a poisoned chalice for many of his predecessors, most recently Amber Rudd, who was undone by the Windrush affair.
Almost 12 years earlier Charles Clarke, was sacked over another immigration fiasco.
Here are five reasons why Mr Javid could find the Home Office so tough to run.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J2 for A441 Alvechurch and J1 for A38.
M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J2, A441 (Alvechurch) and J1, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a vehicle fire.
Five charged with animal cruelty over fox cubs
Five people are to be charged with animal cruelty offences after the BBC broadcast pictures appearing to show fox cubs being taken into a kennel of hunting hounds.
The police investigation began after anti-hunting activists installed hidden cameras at the South Herefordshire Hunt kennels in 2016.
Det Insp Jonathan Roberts of West Mercia Police said the three men and two women aged between 29 and 54 would face multiple charges of animal cruelty.
He said five would appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 15 May.