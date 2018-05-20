Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

A woman from Worcestershire who says her marriage is "loveless and desperately unhappy" is preparing to ask Supreme Court justices to let her divorce her husband of 40 years.

Tini Owens says after four decades together and with their children now grown up, it's time to formally end the relationship.

But her husband, Hugh Owens, does not feel the same way, saying they still have a few years to enjoy together.

Five Supreme Court judges will decide whether to let Mrs Owens have her divorce - after lower courts decided she was not entitled to one.