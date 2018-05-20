Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

A woman who was attacked in Bromsgrove on Tuesday has died, West Mercia Police have said.
A 28-year-old woman from the town has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police were called to an address on Lingfield Walk on the evening of 15 May and the injured woman, Kelley Godfrey, 42, was taken to hospital for treatment, but passed away the following day.
The force said the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a post mortem examination has yet to take place.
Village store robbed by masked men
A Co-op store in a the village of Honeybourne in Worcestershire has been robbed by three men wearing balaclavas.
West Mercia Police says they walked into the shop on Station Road in Honeybourne at 22:05 yesterday and threatened staff, before leaving with cash.
Nobody was hurt in the raid.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A38 Bromsgrove and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J4, A38 (Bromsgrove) and J4a M42, because of an overturned caravan.
Challenge in memory of Tunisia terror victim
Staff at the University of Worcester are taking on a 100-mile challenge in memory of a 19-year-old student who was killed in the 2015 terror attack in Tunisia.
The Smile for Joel fundraiser will involve a 25-mile walk overnight, a 51-mile
cycle ride, a 14-mile canoe paddle on the River Severn, a 10-mile run and a 300m outdoor
swim, as well as a basketball challenge, archery and a tractor pull.
The 24-hour challenge will start on 8 June and all the money raised will go to the Smile for Joel charity, which supports the families of murder victims.
Joel Richards was a University of
Worcester student who was murdered along with his uncle, Adrian Evans, and
grandfather, Pat Evans.
Sport was what Joel was involved in, that was his passion, so it seemed fitting. I think the cause is a big one for those involved. It is a good cause and people recognise the link to Joel. It’s also an opportunity to get a team together and do something positive."
Much Marcle renamed Meghan Marcle
People are doing all sorts of clever things to celebrate the royal wedding tomorrow and in the Harry-fordshire village of Much Marcle, someone has got a bit creative with the sign.
Janey Cotton said she had to use scissors to cut through the brambles and make her alterations, but that it was worth it because she's a big fan of the royal family, especially Prince Harry.
However, she drew the line at driving all the way over to Little Marcle to put one up there too.
Jockey jailed for drink driving
A jockey trained by Herefordshire's Venetia Williams has been jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
Charlie Deutsch, 21, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and escaping police custody.
He was banned from driving for 17 months by Gloucester Crown Court.
A former mayor of Worcester will appear before magistrates in Telford next month to be charged with causing the death of his wife in a car crash in Shropshire last year.
Aubrey Tarbuck, 88, from Hallow is also due to face two charges of causing serious
injury by dangerous driving when he appears on 12 June, West Mercia Police has said.
Anne Tarbuck died when their car was involved in a crash with another one on the A458 near to The Plume Of Feathers Pub at Harley in October.
A young girl in the other car was taken to hospital suffering head and chest injuries, while the driver of that vehicle was also hurt.
Buyers sought for remaining Countrywide stores
Administrators for Countrywide Farmers PLC say they've found new owners for a number of its stores and are keeping some trading in the hope they can be sold too.
The Bridgnorth store in Shropshire is now being run by the Wynnstay chain, while those in Bromsgrove, Bromyard, Ledbury, Whitchurch and Ludlow are being kept open by the administrators agents Hilco Capital.
A number, including those at Nuneaton, Bearley and Tredington in Warwickshire, Evesham and Malvern in Worcestershire, Hereford, Market Drayton in Shropshire have had to close.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J8 for M50 and J7 for A44 Worcester.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J8 M50 and J7, A44 (Worcester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - Slow traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M50 Gloucestershire eastbound
M50 Gloucestershire eastbound severe disruption, between J2 for A417 and J1 for A38.
M50 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound between J2, A417 (Ledbury) and J1, A38 (Tewkesbury), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Worcs beat Derbys in One-Day Cup opener
Worcestershire begin their One-Day Cup campaign with a 50-run win over Derbyshire at New Road.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound at J8 M50, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane blocked on exit slip road southbound at J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M50 Herefordshire eastbound
M50 Herefordshire eastbound severe disruption, between J3 for B4221 and J2 for A417.
M50 Herefordshire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound between J3, B4221 (Newent) and J2, A417 (Ledbury), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
In the papers: Neglected horses put to sleep
Here are a few of the headlines featuring on the Hereford Times website this afternoon:
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.
Long journey home after remand hearing
His solicitor says he was held overnight only for the case to be dropped after a 10-minute hearing.
Woman dies in hospital after assault
West Mercia Police said Kelly Godfrey's death is being treated as unexplained.
Ex-police boss dies after cancer battle
He was also known for his dedication to sport in the community, receiving an Unsung Hero award.
Cows on line delaying rail services
Cows on the line between Leominster and Ludlow are delaying rail services.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).
Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking
The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:
If you need a weather forecast for your part of the region at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.
Man wrongly convicted of M50 murder dies
Eddie Browning was jailed for the murder of Marie Wilks in 1988 before later being released.
Fake speed camera removed after Facebook abuse
A Worcestershire man, has decided to remove the fake speed camera he set up in his driveway, because of the negative comments he was getting on Facebook.
James Dyke from Clows Top says some people threatened to tear it down or even burn his house down.
Mr Dyke says he set it up to get motorists to think about their speed as they pass through the village and insists he has done nothing illegal, because it is on his land.
He said he had set it up for "the good of the community".
In the papers: Street reopens after roadworks
These are three of the top stories from the Worcester News website today:
Countrywide Farmers collapse sees a further 11 stores close
A further 11 farming supply stores will close this weekend after Countrywide Farmers went into administration.
Nineteen of the company's 48 stores have already ceased trading and 14 have been sold to other operators.
The Evesham-based company, which employed over 700 people, announced its uncertain future in March.
More than 200 people have lost their jobs, but 169 have been transferred to the new operators. Administrators said redundancies were "unavoidable".
Homeless rugby players could lose training pitches
A rugby team made up of homeless people in Worcester could lose their training pitches.
Worcester Homeless Rugby Club has been running for the last four years at the city's YMCA, but Worcestershire County Council owns the land and has deemed it "surplus to requirements".
A county council meeting will discuss selling the land.
Farming giant set to close 11 stores
More than 200 people have lost their jobs since the Evesham-based company went into administration.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
We're going to the wedding
There are 66 million Britons in the UK and only 1,200 of them were invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle - a premium spot from which to watch the royal wedding unfold.
Meet Philip, Jorja and Laura as they prepare themselves for the wedding of the year and share their story.
Supreme Court bid to end 40-year marriage
A woman from Worcestershire who says her marriage is "loveless and desperately unhappy" is preparing to ask Supreme Court justices to let her divorce her husband of 40 years.
Tini Owens says after four decades together and with their children now grown up, it's time to formally end the relationship.
But her husband, Hugh Owens, does not feel the same way, saying they still have a few years to enjoy together.
Five Supreme Court judges will decide whether to let Mrs Owens have her divorce - after lower courts decided she was not entitled to one.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Approach with care.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
It will be a dry and fine day with long spells of sunshine and top temperatures of 16C (61F).
Should it be easier to get a divorce?
A "desperately unhappy" woman is trying to part from her husband - but he won't let her.
Severe disruption: M50 Gloucestershire westbound
M50 Gloucestershire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A38 and J2 for A417.
M50 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M50 westbound between J1, A38 (Tewkesbury) and J2, A417 (Ledbury), because of emergency repairs.
'Bag of bones' stray restored to health
A stray dog, described as a "bag of bones" by Worcestershire's dog wardens, has returned to full health.
She's been named Princess Cinderella and was found in Worcester last month weighing less than a quarter of her normal body weight.
Since then vets have been slowly restoring her health and confidence.