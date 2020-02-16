Live
Floods: West Midlands updates
You can follow the latest updates on your local BBC radio station: BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM and BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
By Vanessa Pearce
Rain has nowhere to go
Last weekend's Storm Dennis and persistent rainfall over the last week means last night's deluge over the Upper Teme and over the border in Wales had an immediate effect on rivers.
Numerous roads into Tenbury Wells are closed, including the B4204, Worcestershire Highways said.
Heavy rain sees 90mm fall overnight
There is "unprecedented" flooding on some of the rivers and streams in Worcestershire this morning, the Environment Agency says.
The River Teme is the worst affected, but levels are also very high on the Severn and Wye.
There are only two severe flood warnings in England and both of those are around the Teme - at Eardiston and Tenbury Wells.
Dave Throup said the upper catchments had seen 90mm (4in) of rain overnight.
There are 24 flood warnings in Herefordshire and 38 in Worcestershire.
Flooding expected in Bewdley
This is the scene at Wribbenhall, Bewdley where the River Teme has burst its banks with properties, businesses and farmland expected to be flooded.
There are three flood warnings on the river, with water already affecting Beales Corner, Severnside South, Kidderminster Road the B456 and access to Bewdley Bridge including low lying property on Stourport Road.
River Severn 'risen faster than anticipated'
Flooding is affecting roads across the region.
John Fraser from Worcestershire Highways said as well as the situation in Tenbury Wells it is also "concerned" by river levels in Bewdley.
"The River Severn has risen faster than anticipated and we've currently got a closure on the Bewdley bridge and on Beales Corner on the other side of the bridge," he said.
Homes flooded as river levels set to peak
This is the scene in Tenbury Wells, in Worcestershire, where "many" properties have been flooded, said the Environment Agency.
River levels in the town are expected to peak later this afternoon with some residents being advised to move out.
"If [residents] have any flood arrangements in their house, such as barriers fitted to them or covers for air bricks, then they need to activate those now because they're going to need them later on today," said the Environment Agency's Dave Throup.
Houses flooded as severe flood warnings issued
Floods in Worcestershire are an "immediate risk to life", the Environment Agency has warned.
Two severe warnings are in place on the River Teme - one in Tenbury Wells and another at Eardiston.
Properties have been flooded in the town with more rain forecast across the day.
Live updates as severe weather warnings issued
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Flood warnings have been issued across the West Midlands including two severe warnings on the River Teme in Worcestershire.
We'll be bringing you live updates on how the flooding is affecting homes and travel.