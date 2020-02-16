Floods: West Midlands updates

There is "unprecedented" flooding on some of the rivers and streams in Worcestershire this morning, the Environment Agency says.

The River Teme is the worst affected, but levels are also very high on the Severn and Wye.

There are only two severe flood warnings in England and both of those are around the Teme - at Eardiston and Tenbury Wells.

Dave Throup said the upper catchments had seen 90mm (4in) of rain overnight.

There are 24 flood warnings in Herefordshire and 38 in Worcestershire.