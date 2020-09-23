Highways England has said it expects the M5 to be cleared sometime after 13:00, allowing "normal traffic conditions" to resume. In the meantime, traffic is being taken off the motorway at Worcester, via the A44 and A4440,
Live Reporting
Andy Giddings
Overturned tanker closes section of M5
An overturned tanker has closed a section of the M5 in Worcestershire, between junctions seven and six, in both directions.
Highways England said the vehicle, which was carrying flammable liquids, has come to rest on its side and there was "significant damage" to the barrier.
A cordon has been set up around the scene for safety.