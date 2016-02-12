Paull

Gill Sennett

  Our Live coverage throughout the day

    Gill Sennett

    BBC Radio Humberside

    That's all from Hull and East Yorkshire Live for today.

    We're back tomorrow with more news. sport, travel and weather.

    Hope you can join us then.

  Headlines: Two unrelated murder investigations in Hull and steelworkers from Scunthorpe protest in Brussels

    David Harrison

    BBC Radio Humberside

    Here are the latest headlines from our Hull and East Yorkshire newsroom: 

    • A second murder investigation within two days has begun in Hull
    • Steel workers from Scunthorpe have joined protests in Brussels
    • As the first new paving stones are laid in Hull city centre the council explain why some of the work won't be ready in time for City Of Culture 2017
    Steelworkers marching in Brussles
  Hull's city centre regeneration 'won't all be finished for 2017'

    Gill Sennett

    BBC Radio Humberside

    Not all of the regeneration work in Hull city centre will be finished in time for the start of the City of Culture year. 

    Hull City Council say a "significant proportion" will be done by the end of 2016 and the "process of transformation" is not a short-term project.  

    New paving Hull city centre
    A sample of new paving was laid in the shopping area today, four months since work in the city began.

    You can hear more on this with Peter Levy on Look North from 18:30

  Weather: A dry and cold night

    Kay Crewdson

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    Any wintry showers will clear during the evening to leave a dry and cold night with widespread frost and icy patches forming.

    Minimum temperatures around -5C (23F)

    Weather graphic
  Listen: Council Tax could go up in Hull

    Andy Comfort

    BBC Radio Humberside

    The Deputy Leader of Hull City Council says if they don't increase council tax this year there'll be greater cuts to services. 

    The city's Labour Group has today proposed a 3.95% increase for 2016/17. 

    I spoke to Darren Hale who told me the local authority has no other option:

    Video content

    Video caption: People living in Hull could have to pay more council tax

    And you can hear more on Drive Time after 17:00

  Police say two murder cases in Hull are 'unrelated'

    Gill Sennett

    BBC Radio Humberside

    Police in Hull say there is no connection between the death of a 21-year-old man in the Spring Bank yesterday and the death of a 39-year-old man this morning.

    Police have made arrests in connection with both deaths and are continuing their investigations.

  Headlines: Two murders in Hull are not related and Scunthorpe steelworkers protest in Brussels

    David Harrison

    BBC Radio Humberside

    • Investigations into two unrelated murders in Hull are continuing this afternoon
    • Council Tax could go up in Hull by 3.95%
    • Around 50 Scunthorpe steelworkers are in Brussels protesting against cheap imports of steel from China 
    Steel march in Brussels
  Queen's Gardens Police Station in Hull is up for sale

    Gill Sennett

    BBC Radio Humberside

    The former Queen's Gardens Police Station in Hull is to be put up for sale this week. 

    Its not been used after services were transferred to a new police station on Clough Road in the city.

    Queen's Gardens Police Station in Hull
    Police want it to be sold as soon as possible so the land can be used for City of Culture 2017.    

  Steel protesters call for EU help

    BBC Look North

    East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Thousands of steel industry workers, including 50 from Scunthorpe have been protesting in Brussels in support of their ailing industry.  

    Steel workers protest
    Hundreds of workers from the UK were among those pressing for the European Commission to tackle cheap Chinese steel being "dumped" across Europe.  

    Karl Koehler, chief executive of Tata Steel's European operations, also joined the protest.

    Video content

    Video caption: Karl Koehler, Chief Executive of Tata Steel Europe marches with steel workers in Brussles

  Police say two murders in Hull are not connected

    Caroline Brockelbank

    BBC Radio Humberside

    Humberside police say two murders that have taken place in Hull today and yesterday are not connected.

    A 21 year old man died after an attack involving a number of people near Spring Bank in the City yesterday evening. 

    Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in police custody.

    West Parade Hull
    Copyright: BBC

    Police have also confirmed today, they're investigating a second murder in Hull.

    Police were called to Westbourne Avenue in the City just after eight o'clock this morning.

    A twenty year old man has been arrested.   

    Westbourne Avenue
    Humberside Police are speaking to people in the area about the incident and are appealing for information.

  Stephen Parnaby: "A combined authority won't work"

    David Harrison

    BBC Radio Humberside

    The leader of the East Riding Council doesn't believe an East Yorkshire and Hull combined authority would work. 

    Stephen Parnaby (pictured) says the two councils work closely in a number of areas and will continue to do so. 

    But he doesn't think combining the authorities would be beneficial for residents:

    Councillor Stephen Parnaby
    Quote Message: If you're going to change something like that you've got to take the public in all those areas with you, if you're talking about one authority. If you talk to people in Pocklington and Stamford Bridge they're probably more associated with York. If you talk to people in Goole they're probably more associated with Doncaster or Scunthorpe... You could set the whole ball rolling for a whole-scale reorganisation of local government." from Stephen Parnaby East Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader
    Stephen ParnabyEast Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader

  Behind the scenes of the new series of Poldark

    BBC Look North

    East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Helicopters, horses and Aidan Turner - behind the scenes filming the new series of Poldark on the Cornish cliffs with Atkinson Action Horses.

    Beverley's Eleanor Tomlinson plays Demelza and Aiden Turner's stunt double Ben Atkinson is from Howden.

    Video content

    Video caption: Behind the scenes filming of the new BBC series of Poldark

    You can see the whole film tonight on BBC One 7.30pm Inside Out.

  This afternoon's weather: A cold sunny day with scattered wintry showers

    Kay Crewdson

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It will be cold with plenty of sunshine and scattered wintry showers.

    They'll die out this afternoon with just coastal parts seeing showers continuing.

    Highs of 6C (43F).

    BBC weather graphic
  M18 closed near Thorne

    BBC Travel

    There's severe disruption on the M18 between J6 for A614 and J7 for the M62 Rawcliffe.

    The road is closed northbound because of a vehicle fire.

    BBC travel graphic
  Watch: Scunthorpe steelworkers take part in a march in Brussels

    BBC Look North

    East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Steelworkers from Scunthorpe have marched through Brussels demanding urgent action to help the struggling steel industry. 

    They joined steel company bosses at the 5,0000-strong rally outside the European Commission. 

    In October, it was announced 900 jobs were at risk in North Lincolnshire. 

    Our Business Correspondent Sarah Corker spoke to Ralf Jones:

    Video content

    Video caption: Scunthorpe Steelworkers have marched on Brussels

  BreakingMurder investigation after assault man dies

    Gill Sennett

    BBC Radio Humberside

    A man's died following a serious assault on Westbourne Avenue in Hull.

    Humberside police have launched a murder investigation following reports of a 39-year-old man being stabbed at around 08:00 this morning.

    He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but later died of his injuries.

    Westbourne Avenue Hull
    Copyright: BBC

    A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

  Hull FC player Jamie Shaul misses birth of son as he plays match

    BBC Humberside Sport

    Hull FC full back Jamie Shaul missed the birth of his first child as he helped secure a victory for the club while playing in France.

    Hull FC player Jamie Shaul
    Shaul scored a try as his team beat Catalan Dragons 38-10 in Perpignan.

    The Super League side tweeted: "Special mention to @jamieshaul and partner, Chloe, who have had their first child tonight! Daddy missed the birth to play! #congratulations".

  Man hit by a car and a van in Hessle

    Gill Sennett

    BBC Radio Humberside

    A man is critically ill in hospital after being hit by a van and a car in Hessle.

    The 34-year-old man was hit by a white Ford Transit van and a white Land Rover Freelander on Heads Lane near Ferriby Road at 13:45 on Saturday, 13 February.

    Humberside Police logo
    Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them on the 101 number.  

