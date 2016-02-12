Not all of the regeneration work in Hull city centre will be finished in time for the start of the City of Culture year.

Hull City Council say a "significant proportion" will be done by the end of 2016 and the "process of transformation" is not a short-term project.

A sample of new paving was laid in the shopping area today, four months since work in the city began.

