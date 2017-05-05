Breaking news in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire
Summary
- Flood defence scheme for Isle of Axholme to start in January
- Work begins on Virgin Trains' East Coast Main Line fleet
- Apprentice winner to stand for Hull seat in general election
- Updates on Friday 5 May 2017
By Kimberley Metcalfe
Widnes Vikings 22-33 Hull FC
Hull FC score six tries as they come back from 22-0 down to beat Widnes at the Select Security Stadium.Read more
Kimberley Metcalfe
BBC Local Live, Hull and East Yorkshire
I'll be back with you on Monday morning from 08:00 but before I go, let's have a look at five things we didn't know this morning:
Happy birthday Thomas Ferens
Kimberley Metcalfe
BBC Local Live, Hull and East Yorkshire
If you love art and cake then head down to the Ferens Art Gallery tomorrow to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the birth of Hull industrialist, philanthropist and politician Thomas Ferens.
While you're there why not take a stroll around the whole gallery and enjoy what they have on offer.
Rooting out the next generation
Know any young children who might be interested in having a go at cricket?
Now's the time to get them involved with the England & Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) grassroots programme for five- to eight-year-olds called All Stars Cricket.
All Stars Cricket is an eight-week course that is being introduced in May through local cricket clubs and centres, offering youngsters a first experience of the sport.
Sign up here and children will receive a backpack of cricket gear.
Watch: Bee Lady's bash
Sarah Walton
Reporter, BBC Look North
Preparations are under way for the Bee Lady's 95th birthday with a party organised by BBC Radio Humberside.
Jean Bishop has raised more than £100,000 for charity, in Hull, dressed as a bee.
I went to have a look at the hundreds of cards that are on display for her - these are just a handful of them:
Severe accident: A1084 Lincolnshire both ways
A1084 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, at A18 Barnard Avenue.
A1084 Lincolnshire - A1084 Bigby Road in Brigg blocked in both directions at the A18 Barnard Avenue junction, because of an accident.
TV dramas' disabled casting 'pathetic'
Ian Youngs
Arts reporter
British TV channels have a poor record at giving juicy roles to disabled actors, Mat Fraser says.Read more
Assault in club toilet
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at the Zero Dregree North bar on Cleethorpes High Street.
It took place in the earlier hours on Monday 1 May.
A 33 year old man sustained a fractured jaw, lost a tooth and had bruising to his face and body.
One of the men involved was believed to have been wearing a polo shirt and shorts.
Last minute preparations for parade
Hayley Ritchie
BBC Local Live
Hull's Orchard Park community are making their final preparations for a parade this weekend.
People living on the estate have been taught for free how to make giant puppets and stilt walk by professionals.
The project has been funded by the Hull 2017 Creative Communities Programme.
The Extraordinary Orchard Park Parade will take place at 14:00 tomorrow on the Orchard Park Estate.
The Listening project: Conversations kept in the British Library
Carl Wheatley
BBC Radio Humberside
The Listening Project is a collection of conversations recorded between people from our area and across the country which will be kept forever in the British Library.
Meet Helen and Laura, engineers for the Siemens Blade factory in Hull.
They met for the first time in 2016 at the Blade School in Denmark whilst preparing to work for one of the region's most exciting new business operations.
For the Listening Project they discuss their latest job as women working in engineering.
North Lincolnshire's £13m flood defence work to start in January
Pritti Mistry
BBC News Online
Work on a £13m flood defence scheme in North Lincolnshire is due to start in January.
Sheet piles are be installed on a 3.5km length of the River Trent, between the M180 motorway and Keadby Bridge, to protect the villages of Burringham, Gunness and East Butterwick.
The council said it would also raise existing barriers to defend homes in the Isle of Axholme area.
It is part of the council's £1.2bn Lincolnshire Lakes plan to build six new villages to the east of the River Trent.
Construction work for the entire project is expected to be completed by March 2019.
Watch: Goole rugby club prepare for best day of their lives
Simon Clark
BBC Radio Humberside Sport
A rugby union club from East Yorkshire is preparing for what will be the biggest day in its history.
Goole are playing at Twickenham for the first time tomorrow in the final of the Junior Vase competition and for one family the match is extra special.
Richard Madden
BBC Radio Humberside
Here are the latest headlines across East Yorkshire and Humber
Is Marco your Manager of the Month?
BBC Humberside Sport
Hull City boss Marco Silva has been nominated as Premier League Manager of the Month for April, ahead of their home game against relegated Sunderland.
The Tigers won their last match at the KCOM stadium by two goals to nil despite playing with 10 men for most it.
City sit just above the relegation zone with just three games to go.
Your weather... looks good!
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A dry day to continue for the rest of the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
A cool northeasterly breeze will continue to take a few degrees off the temperatures, especially along the coast.
Highs of 13C.
BBC Radio 1's Academy comes to Hull
Kofi Smiles
BBC Face of Hull 2017
Tickets will be released tomorrow for BBC Radio 1's Academy.
It's happening in Hull from the 21 to 25 May and it's a chance for young people to find out more about creative industries.
If you want a ticket, pop along to the Albemarle Music centre from 11:00 tomorrow as tickets have been especially reserved for local people.
After that, on the 8 May, they'll be available to anyone online.
Anyone for volleyball?
Sally Fairfax
BBC Radio Humberside Live
As we reported yesterday, Bridlington South Beach has been recognised by Volleyball England as a great place to do the sport.
The town is now a national hub for GoSpike Beach Volleyball, which aims to get more people having a go at the sport.
Weather Watchers: Hello Mr Blue Sky
BBC Weather Watchers
It's looking like a beautiful day across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire, thank you for your weather reports and pictures.
Keep them coming through the day. If you're not a weather watcher you can find up how to become one here, its really simple and the best way to get your weather shots to Look North.
Watch: Hungry for some culture?
Kofi Smiles
BBC Face of Hull 2017
Here I am again with a few ideas of what you can do in the UK City of Culture.
There's also an unmissable opportunity for creative young people.
Bee Lady's birthday plans are well underway
Lizzie Rose
BBC Radio Humberside
It's one week to go 'til the Bee Lady celebrates her 95th birthday with a party organised by BBC Radio Humberside.
Jean Bishop has raised more than a £100,000 in the city for charity dressed as a bee.
Radio Humberside has been inundated with kind offers to help celebrate from cakes to chauffeurs and choirs.
If you'd like to send Jean a birthday card you can do, we've had hundreds already!
Pop them in the post to: Lizzie and Carl, BBC Hull, HU1 3RH. Or, if you're in the city centre you can leave them with our reception team.
Fight continues to save Hull mural
Anne-Marie Tasker
BBC Look North
A new petition to save a sixty foot mural in Hull has reached almost 1,500 signatures.
Campaigners want the Three Ships by Alan Boyson and another of his mosaics inside the old BHS and Co-Op building to get listed status.
The Department of Culture already rejected an application to protect them in November.
Scunthorpe United to host Millwall in second leg of the play-offs
Matt Dean
BBC Radio Humberside
Scunthorpe United started their League One play-off campaign with a goalless draw against Millwall last night.
The Iron host the London club in the second leg of the semi-finals on Sunday.
Both teams are battling for a place in the Wembley showpiece later this month.
Sally Fairfax
BBC Radio Humberside Live
Here are the latest headlines across East Yorkshire and Humber:
Apprentice winner to stand for Parliament
Pritti Mistry
BBC News Online
A winner of The Apprentice television programme is to stand for Parliament in the upcoming general election.
Michelle Dewberry is running as an independent in the Hull West and Hessle constituency.
The Hull-born business consultant was chosen as the winner of the 2006 series by Sir Alan Sugar.
Labour's Alan Johnson announced he was stepping down as an MP at the election after holding the seat for almost 20 years.
Weather: A dry day with plenty of sunshine
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A chilly start, then dry with plenty of sunshine. A cool northeasterly breeze will continue to take a few degrees off the temperatures, especially along the coast.
Becoming cloudier in the east later with highs of 13C.
Work begins on Virgin Trains' East Coast Main Line fleet
Kimberley Metcalfe
BBC Local Live, Hull and East Yorkshire
Work has begun to build 65 new super-fast trains for the East Coast main line.
They'll be run by Virgin Trains, and as well as providing an extra 12,200 more seats, along the route from our area to Kings Cross, they'll be faster than current trains.
The train's body shells are being built in Kasado, Japan but the rest of the work will be carried out at Hitachi's factory in Country Durham from the summer with the fleet expect to be in service from 2018.
Our live coverage across East Yorkshire and the Humber
Kimberley Metcalfe
BBC Local Live, Hull and East Yorkshire
Good morning and welcome to today's live feed across East Yorkshire & Humber on Friday 5 May 2017.
I'll be with you until 18:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
And please send me your photos of the sunshine, Weather Watcher Redcometraven has already been out and about in North Lincolnshire uploading pics.
And please send me your photos of the sunshine, Weather Watcher Redcometraven has already been out and about in North Lincolnshire uploading pics.
Hayley Ritchie
BBC Local Live
We'll be back tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
Before I go, here's five things we didn't know when we woke up this morning:
‘The Wonder on the Humber’
Hull FC general manager Tony to leave
Hull FC general manager Motu Tony is to leave the club at the end of the season to return to New Zealand.Read more
Caravan site expansion worth 'millions' to Bridlington
BBC Radio Humberside
A caravan park in Bridlington may be expanded with the addition of 180 extra pitches.
The South Cliff Caravan Park, run by the East Riding Council, says the growth of the site will enable more people to stay in Bridlington, bringing an extra £2m a year into the town's economy.
Subject to planning permission, work will start in the autumn.
Major unions criticise school academy chain
BBC Radio Humberside
Eight major education unions have criticised a school academy chain which operates in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
The unions, which represent headteachers, teachers and support staff, have raised concerns with the David Ross Education Trust over a number of issues.
The union Unison, along with seven other teachers' unions, says the group is proposing to cut £1m from school budgets and 40 jobs across 32 schools in the region.
The David Ross Education Trust has told us it has contacted ACAS to try to resolve the issues raised by the union at the earliest opportunity.
Wyke College win National Cup Final!
BBC Humberside Sport
Congratulations to Wyke College Football team who have won National Cup Final against South Devon College.
It’s the first time the college's male team has reached a national final.
The weather forecast
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A fine, sunny and windy day.
Here's my full forecast:
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A614 and J7 for M62.
M18 South Yorkshire - Lane blocked and slow traffic on M18 northbound between J6, A614 (Thorne) and J7, M62 (Langham), because of a broken down lorry.
Watch: How distracting is it to use a phone when driving?
Carl Wheatley
BBC Radio Humberside
Safer Roads Humber invited us to see how they're using technology to discourage young drivers from using mobile phones behind the wheel:
This is what you missed if you didn't look up today
BBC Weather Watchers
There have been some interesting skies above the region today.
Thanks to susiesunshine, Gilly, pete the sweep and Muttley for these lovely pictures!
Severe disruption: M180 South Yorkshire eastbound
M180 South Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J1 for A18 and J2 for A161 Gainsborough.
M180 South Yorkshire - Lane blocked on M180 eastbound between J1, A18 (Thorne) and J2, A161 (Gainsborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Dreading the shave!
Chris Arundel
BBC Radio Humberside
The only dreadlock-wearing roofer in Hornsea says he'll have his precious locks cut off - if he can raise at least a thousand pounds in sponsorship.
Andy Wilkes' dreadlocks are over a metre long and he's a well-known sight about the town.
But Andy says if people pledge at least a thousand pounds through his Just Giving page, he'll have his hair cut - and donate the money raised towards a life-changing operation for local girl Maisie Rice from Hornsea, who was born with cerebral palsy: