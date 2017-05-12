Montage

Breaking news in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire

Summary

  1. Hull's 'Bee Lady' has birthday party at Guildhall
  2. P&O cancels ferry sailings to Zeebrugge today and tomorrow
  3. Exam stress blamed for rise in calls to Childline
  4. Live updates on Friday 12 May 2017

Lawro's predictions v Andy Murray

Andy Murray

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on tennis world number one Andy Murray in this week's Premier League predictions.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City

Hull City's players react during the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, a result which saw them relegated from the Premier League

Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Hull City will play in the Championship next season after a thumping 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace sends them down.

Five things we learned today

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

Thank you for joining us today. 

We'll be back with you Monday morning from 08:00.

Before I go, lets have a look at five things we didn't know this morning: 

  1.   There is concern that more students are suffering from exam stress.
  2.   More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to grant the Three Ships mural in Hull listed status.
  3.   The Humber Street Sesh has announced its headlines acts for this summer's event. 
  4.   Plans for a new prison in East Yorkshire have been submitted.  
  5.   A full list candidates for the general election has been announced. 

Today really belongs to one woman, Hull's bee lady Jean Bishop. She has raised over £100,000 for charity. Happy Birthday Hull's Bee Lady.

Hull's bee lady
BBC

Wolds Way to air

BBC Look North

East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

A special programme highlighting the beauty of the East Yorkshire Wolds will be shown to a national TV audience this weekend. 

Wolds Way
BBC
Paul Rose in a glideR
BBC
View from the top of the Humber Bridge
BBC

Part one of a two-part series called "Yorkshire Wolds Way" will be on BBC 2 tomorrow evening. 

It's hosted by the adventurer and explorer Paul Rose

Weekend weather forecast: 'A mixed bag' of weather

BBC Weather

On Saturday it will start off breezy with plenty of cloud and some patchy rain or drizzle. It will become drier and brighter through the afternoon with some sunshine

On Sunday there will be a mixture of sunshine and scattered heavy showers with some possibly becoming thundery. 

weekend weather forecast
BBC

Hospital cyber attack update

Jake Zuckerman

BBC Look North

The Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust has told the BBC that malware was detected on the computer centre but it has not had a significant impact on services.

HEY Trust
BBC

Hull 2017: time to get your free tickets

BBC Radio Humberside

Here's a short video telling you some of the upcoming events and how to get your tickets. 

Hosptial cyber attack

Jake Zuckerman

BBC Look North

NHS Digital have sent out this statement in response to a cyber-attack on hospitals across the country. 

NHS statement
NHS

Hospitals hit by 'large-scale cyber attack'

Jake Zuckerman

BBC Look North

NHS services across England have been hit by IT failure, believed to be caused by a large-scale cyber attack.

Trusts and hospitals in London, Blackburn, Nottingham, Cumbria and Hertfordshire have been affected.

NHS England says they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.

The BBC is contacting local hospitals in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire to see if they've been affected by the cyber attack.  

Hull's fountains could be finished by end of month

David Harrison

BBC Radio Humberside

Hull's City Council says it hopes new fountains in Queen Victoria Square will be finished by the end of the month, if testing next week is successful.

Hull's new fountain
BBC

The fountains are part of a £25m pound facelift of the city centre. 

Two men arrested over man's death in Hull

Pritti Mistry

BBC News Online

Two men have been arrested after a man was found dead in Hull.

Princes Avenue
Google

Humberside Police said it was called to an address on Princes Avenue shortly before 16:30 on Thursday following the death of a 27-year-old man.

A 33-year-old and a 52-year-old have been held in connection with the man's death and are in custody.

The victim is yet to be formally identified and enquiries are under way to establish the cause of his death, a spokesperson for the force said.

Hull's bee lady celebrates 95th birthday

BBC Radio Humberside

Here are some photos from Hull's  'Bee Lady' Jean Bishop's birthday.

Jean Bishop with Radio Humberside's Lizzie and Carl
BBC

BBC Radio Humberside's Lizzie and Carl hosted the party to celebrate Jean's birthday. 

Jean with John Prescott
BBC

Politicians including John Prescott and Alan Johnson were full of praise for Hull's bee lady.

All for One Choir perform
BBC

There was a special performance from local choir 'All For One.' 

decorations and cake
BBC

The room and cakes were decorated in yellow and black. Many people from Hull and the surrounding area have sent Jean cards wishing her many happy returns. 

Concerns over A-level students suffering panic attacks

Vicky Johnson

BBC Look North

The number of children and teenagers who're being referred to mental health services in the East Riding is now at record levels  and charities believe exam pressures are partly to blame. 

Many teenagers say the new A-level courses, where subjects are examined at the end of two years, are adding to their anxiety and stress. 

Justine Wilkinson, a counsellor from Wyke College, says she's seen an increasing number of students suffering panic attacks:

Challenge Cup: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

BBC Humberside Sport

Head coach Tim Sheens admits Salford are the favourites going into the sixth round match, but the Robins will go into the game showing plenty of spirit. 

Championship leaders Hull KR, who were relegated by Salford last season, have made three changes to the side that hammered Batley 68-4 last week.

Thomas Minns, Nick Scruton and Josh Johnson come in for youngsters Joe Cator, Brad Clavering and Joe Wardill.

Water polo in decline

David Harrison

BBC Radio Humberside

Water polo in our region is on the decline.

water polo is on the decline
BBC

The Humberside Water Polo club are now the only team in East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, and have only just got back on track after their last training pool was closed.

They now play at the newly renovated Albert Avenue Baths in Hull, where competitive water polo has been taking place since the 1950s.

Plans for 'super prison' submitted

Jill Archbold

BBC Look North

Plans for a new prison in East Yorkshire have been submitted.

Plans submitted for new super prison
Ministry of Justice

If given the go-ahead the new prison will be built on land next to the high-security Full Sutton jail, near Pocklington. 

site is next to an existing prison
Ministry of Justice

The £91m building would hold 1,000 adult male prisoners and create an additional 245 jobs. A total of 500 staff will need to run the prison

layout of the proposed prison
Ministry of Justice

It's part of government plans to invest £1.3bn in building new prisons on four sites across the UK.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning committee will now consider the plans. 

Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

BBC Humberside Sport

Hull FC take on Catalans Dragons tonight in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup. The Black and Whites look to defend the title after winning the cup last year.  

Danny Houghton will play
SWIPX.COM

Hull FC will recall prop Scott Taylor after he missed last week's win over Widnes as he was on international duty with England. 

Danny Houghton also plays after coming back from injury in that game.

Catalans head coach Laurent Frayssinous has 11 players out injured but half-back Luke Walsh has returned from his suspension

Watch: Humber Street Sesh announces line-up

Kofi Smiles

BBC Face of Hull 2017

The Humber Street Sesh is holding a live launch to announce acts that will play at this year's festival:

Maguire delays talks over new Hull deal

Harry Maguire

Hull City defender Harry Maguire says he will not hold talks over a new contract with the Tigers until the end of the season.

Humber Street Sesh announces headline acts

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

The Humber Street Sesh has announced its headlines acts for this summer's event.

The one day music festival, which showcase local music, will be held on Saturday 5 August. 

Hull's Bee lady celebrating her 95th birthday

Caroline Brockelbank

BBC Local Live

We are live at the Guildhall where Hull's bee lady Jean Bishop is celebrating her 95th birthday:

Police warn against opening your door to rogue traders

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

Humberside Police are urging householders not to open the door if they have any doubt about who the caller might be.

Police warn against rogue traders
BBC

It's in support of a national Operation called Rogue Trader awareness week.

The aim is to raise awareness of distraction burglars or rogue traders picking on vulnerable residents.

Guildhall gets ready for 'Bee Lady' birthday

Caroline Brockelbank

BBC Local Live

Final preparations made to celebrate Hull Bee Lady Jean Bishop's birthday.

final preparations for bee lady
BBC

Hull University library partly closed

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

Hull University have announced they've had to close several floors of their library immediately.

There's lots of bee balloons for Hull's 'bee lady'

Caroline Brockelbank

BBC Local Live

Preparations for Jean Bishop's 95th birthday are under way. 

There's a car full of bee balloons making its way to the Guildhall. 

Balloons for Hull's bee lady
BBC
Balloons for Hull's bee lady
BBC
Balloons for Hull's bee lady
BBC

Concert to celebrate ties between Hull and Sierra Leone

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

The relationship between Hull and its twin city Freetown in Sierra Leone is to be celebrated this summer at a concert showcasing the musical history of the two cities. 

bands from Siera Leone will perform
Hull 2017

The event, which is  part of Hull 2017’s Creative Communities Programme, will also feature real stories about the people of Freetown.

The concert will be held at the KC Lightstream in August. 

"The connection between Hull and Freetown is an important one, which has historically worked to strengthen the commercial, educational and cultural links between the two cities."

Daren HaleHull City Council

Full list of election candidates released

BBC Radio Humberside

A full list candidates for the general election has been announced. 

election 2017
BBC

Hull West and Hessle will have a new MP, after Labour's Alan Johnson announced he was standing down.

In the 2015 election both Labour and the Conservatives achieved 5 seats in the region. 

Travel News: P&O cancels services between Hull and Zeebruggee

BBC News Travel

P&O have announced cancellations to several services between Hull and Zeebrugge.

P&O services decline
BBC

The services cancelled are:

  • 11 May: Zeebrugge to Hull
  • 12 May: Hull to Zeebrugge
  • 13 May: Zeebrugge to Hull 

Watch: rain expected later

Abbie Dewhurst

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

A dry start but becoming rather cloudy with an increasing chance of showery rain, perhaps heavy with a risk of thunder.

Here's the forecast with Abbie Dewhurst

2,000 sign petition to save Hull mural

Katy Austin

BBC Look North

Campaigners fighting to save a mural in Hull say it's an important landmark for the city.

BHS mural
BBC

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition for the Three Ships,which is on the front of the former BHS building to get listed status. 

Last year the Department for Culture decided it wasn't a good enough example of post-war public art.  

The mural itself is a piece of art. It's actually the largest mural in England. It's not only the mural outside, it's the mural inside which was recently discovered.

Leigh BirdHull Heritage Action Group

Happy birthday Hull's Bee Lady

BBC Radio Humberside

Happy birthday to Hull's bee lady - Jean Bishop is 95 today.

Hull's Bee lady Jean Bishop
BBC

There's a big party happening today at the Guildhall in Hull to celebrate the bee lady's birthday. 

Jean has become a popular sight in Hull over the years, collecting money in her costume for Age UK.

Exam stress amongst pupils is on the rise

BBC Radio Humberside

There's been an 11% rise in the number of teenagers contacting Childline about exam stress in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

exam stress is on the rise
PA

It's a trend that's being seen across the country as young people start getting ready to sit their GCSE and A-Level exams.

Childline say their counsellors have carried out nearly 150 online sessions in the last two years in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Your headlines this morning

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

Here are the latest headlines across East Yorkshire and Humber: 

  • There's been an 11% rise in the number of teenagers contacting Childline about exam stress from the Yorkshire and Humber region.
  • Campaigners fighting to save a mural in Hull say it's an important landmark for the city.
  • Hull's famous Bee Lady celebrates her 95th birthday today with a party at the Guildhall.

Our live coverage across East Yorkshire and the Humber

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

Good morning and welcome to today's live feed across East Yorkshire and Humber on Friday 12 May 2017. 

I'll be with you until 18:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather. 

If there's anything you'd like to get in touch with me about, you can do so via emailfacebook and twitter.

Mirfin one of four released by Iron

David Mirfin

Beaten League One play-off semi-finalists Scunthorpe United release four players, including defender David Mirfin.

Five things we learned today

Jonathan Willis

BBC Local Live

Thank you for joining us today. 

We'll be back with you tomorrow morning from 08:00 but news, sport, weather and travel updates will continue through the evening. 

Before I go, lets have a look at five things we didn't know this morning: 

  1. People driving through Humberston Avenue in Grimsby are being told to be aware of deer after one was hit by a car
  2. Arsonists have targeted the pavilion on the playing fields at Benningholme Lane in Skirlaugh
  3. All of Yorkshire's ambulances are capable of carrying obese patients,  
  4. The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced it will bring the production of Hamlet to Hull New Theatre in February next year
  5. Five up-and-coming acts from Hull have been confirmed for the BBC Introducing stage at Radio One's Big Weekend

To finish I thought you might appreciate this short video from a BBC colleague of a dog skateboarding.

Your headlines this evening

Richard Madden

BBC Radio Humberside

Here are the latest headlines across East Yorkshire and Humber: 

Watch: Cricket club devastated by fire

Members of a cricket club near Hull say they're devastated after a suspected arson attack destroyed their pavilion on the village playing fields.

The lawnmowers owned by the Skirlaugh club were saved, but the main wooden building and hundreds of pounds worth of cricket equipment was destroyed, just a few weeks into the season. 

It's also just a few days before the annual "party in the park" is due to take place on the playing fields.

Mike Puckering is a member of the cricket club:

Traffic won't be an issue for new fire station

Andy Comfort

BBC Radio Humberside

Humberside Fire and Rescue says traffic issues in Hull city centre won't be an problem for the service. 

new fire station
BBC

The brigade is officially opening a new central fire station today just off Ferensway. Officials have told BBC Radio Humberside that they have a system in place that allows them to change traffic light patterns to help them negotiate busy roads and the rush hour.

We have a button called a green wave. When we are called out, we hit that button and the traffic lights change in our favour to where we need to go.

Dene SandersHumberside Fire and Rescue

Watch: Your weather

BBC Look North

East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

It's turning cloudier with further showers tomorrow.

See my full forecast below:

