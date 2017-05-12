Breaking news in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire
Summary
- Hull's 'Bee Lady' has birthday party at Guildhall
- P&O cancels ferry sailings to Zeebrugge today and tomorrow
- Exam stress blamed for rise in calls to Childline
- Live updates on Friday 12 May 2017
Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Hull City will play in the Championship next season after a thumping 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace sends them down.Read more
Today really belongs to one woman, Hull's bee lady Jean Bishop. She has raised over £100,000 for charity. Happy Birthday Hull's Bee Lady.
Wolds Way to air
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
A special programme highlighting the beauty of the East Yorkshire Wolds will be shown to a national TV audience this weekend.
Part one of a two-part series called "Yorkshire Wolds Way" will be on BBC 2 tomorrow evening.
It's hosted by the adventurer and explorer Paul Rose
Weekend weather forecast: 'A mixed bag' of weather
BBC Weather
On Saturday it will start off breezy with plenty of cloud and some patchy rain or drizzle. It will become drier and brighter through the afternoon with some sunshine
On Sunday there will be a mixture of sunshine and scattered heavy showers with some possibly becoming thundery.
Hospital cyber attack update
Jake Zuckerman
BBC Look North
The Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust has told the BBC that malware was detected on the computer centre but it has not had a significant impact on services.
Hull 2017: time to get your free tickets
BBC Radio Humberside
Here's a short video telling you some of the upcoming events and how to get your tickets.
Hosptial cyber attack
Jake Zuckerman
BBC Look North
NHS Digital have sent out this statement in response to a cyber-attack on hospitals across the country.
Hospitals hit by 'large-scale cyber attack'
Jake Zuckerman
BBC Look North
NHS services across England have been hit by IT failure, believed to be caused by a large-scale cyber attack.
Trusts and hospitals in London, Blackburn, Nottingham, Cumbria and Hertfordshire have been affected.
NHS England says they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.
The BBC is contacting local hospitals in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire to see if they've been affected by the cyber attack.
Hull's fountains could be finished by end of month
David Harrison
BBC Radio Humberside
Hull's City Council says it hopes new fountains in Queen Victoria Square will be finished by the end of the month, if testing next week is successful.
The fountains are part of a £25m pound facelift of the city centre.
Two men arrested over man's death in Hull
Pritti Mistry
BBC News Online
Two men have been arrested after a man was found dead in Hull.
Humberside Police said it was called to an address on Princes Avenue shortly before 16:30 on Thursday following the death of a 27-year-old man.
A 33-year-old and a 52-year-old have been held in connection with the man's death and are in custody.
The victim is yet to be formally identified and enquiries are under way to establish the cause of his death, a spokesperson for the force said.
Hull's bee lady celebrates 95th birthday
BBC Radio Humberside
Here are some photos from Hull's 'Bee Lady' Jean Bishop's birthday.
BBC Radio Humberside's Lizzie and Carl hosted the party to celebrate Jean's birthday.
Politicians including John Prescott and Alan Johnson were full of praise for Hull's bee lady.
There was a special performance from local choir 'All For One.'
The room and cakes were decorated in yellow and black. Many people from Hull and the surrounding area have sent Jean cards wishing her many happy returns.
Concerns over A-level students suffering panic attacks
Vicky Johnson
BBC Look North
The number of children and teenagers who're being referred to mental health services in the East Riding is now at record levels and charities believe exam pressures are partly to blame.
Many teenagers say the new A-level courses, where subjects are examined at the end of two years, are adding to their anxiety and stress.
Justine Wilkinson, a counsellor from Wyke College, says she's seen an increasing number of students suffering panic attacks:
Challenge Cup: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR
BBC Humberside Sport
Head coach Tim Sheens admits Salford are the favourites going into the sixth round match, but the Robins will go into the game showing plenty of spirit.
Championship leaders Hull KR, who were relegated by Salford last season, have made three changes to the side that hammered Batley 68-4 last week.
Thomas Minns, Nick Scruton and Josh Johnson come in for youngsters Joe Cator, Brad Clavering and Joe Wardill.
Water polo in decline
David Harrison
BBC Radio Humberside
Water polo in our region is on the decline.
The Humberside Water Polo club are now the only team in East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, and have only just got back on track after their last training pool was closed.
They now play at the newly renovated Albert Avenue Baths in Hull, where competitive water polo has been taking place since the 1950s.
Plans for 'super prison' submitted
Jill Archbold
BBC Look North
Plans for a new prison in East Yorkshire have been submitted.
If given the go-ahead the new prison will be built on land next to the high-security Full Sutton jail, near Pocklington.
The £91m building would hold 1,000 adult male prisoners and create an additional 245 jobs. A total of 500 staff will need to run the prison
It's part of government plans to invest £1.3bn in building new prisons on four sites across the UK.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning committee will now consider the plans.
Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
BBC Humberside Sport
Hull FC take on Catalans Dragons tonight in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup. The Black and Whites look to defend the title after winning the cup last year.
Hull FC will recall prop Scott Taylor after he missed last week's win over Widnes as he was on international duty with England.
Danny Houghton also plays after coming back from injury in that game.
Catalans head coach Laurent Frayssinous has 11 players out injured but half-back Luke Walsh has returned from his suspension
Watch: Humber Street Sesh announces line-up
Kofi Smiles
BBC Face of Hull 2017
The Humber Street Sesh is holding a live launch to announce acts that will play at this year's festival:
Maguire delays talks over new Hull deal
Hull City defender Harry Maguire says he will not hold talks over a new contract with the Tigers until the end of the season.Read more
Humber Street Sesh announces headline acts
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
The Humber Street Sesh has announced its headlines acts for this summer's event.
The one day music festival, which showcase local music, will be held on Saturday 5 August.
Hull's Bee lady celebrating her 95th birthday
Caroline Brockelbank
BBC Local Live
We are live at the Guildhall where Hull's bee lady Jean Bishop is celebrating her 95th birthday:
Police warn against opening your door to rogue traders
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
Humberside Police are urging householders not to open the door if they have any doubt about who the caller might be.
It's in support of a national Operation called Rogue Trader awareness week.
The aim is to raise awareness of distraction burglars or rogue traders picking on vulnerable residents.
Guildhall gets ready for 'Bee Lady' birthday
Caroline Brockelbank
BBC Local Live
Final preparations made to celebrate Hull Bee Lady Jean Bishop's birthday.
Hull University library partly closed
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
Hull University have announced they've had to close several floors of their library immediately.
There's lots of bee balloons for Hull's 'bee lady'
Caroline Brockelbank
BBC Local Live
Preparations for Jean Bishop's 95th birthday are under way.
There's a car full of bee balloons making its way to the Guildhall.
Concert to celebrate ties between Hull and Sierra Leone
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
The relationship between Hull and its twin city Freetown in Sierra Leone is to be celebrated this summer at a concert showcasing the musical history of the two cities.
The event, which is part of Hull 2017’s Creative Communities Programme, will also feature real stories about the people of Freetown.
The concert will be held at the KC Lightstream in August.
Full list of election candidates released
BBC Radio Humberside
A full list candidates for the general election has been announced.
Hull West and Hessle will have a new MP, after Labour's Alan Johnson announced he was standing down.
In the 2015 election both Labour and the Conservatives achieved 5 seats in the region.
Travel News: P&O cancels services between Hull and Zeebruggee
BBC News Travel
P&O have announced cancellations to several services between Hull and Zeebrugge.
The services cancelled are:
Watch: rain expected later
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A dry start but becoming rather cloudy with an increasing chance of showery rain, perhaps heavy with a risk of thunder.
2,000 sign petition to save Hull mural
Katy Austin
BBC Look North
Campaigners fighting to save a mural in Hull say it's an important landmark for the city.
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition for the Three Ships,which is on the front of the former BHS building to get listed status.
Last year the Department for Culture decided it wasn't a good enough example of post-war public art.
Happy birthday Hull's Bee Lady
BBC Radio Humberside
Happy birthday to Hull's bee lady - Jean Bishop is 95 today.
There's a big party happening today at the Guildhall in Hull to celebrate the bee lady's birthday.
Jean has become a popular sight in Hull over the years, collecting money in her costume for Age UK.
Exam stress amongst pupils is on the rise
BBC Radio Humberside
There's been an 11% rise in the number of teenagers contacting Childline about exam stress in the Yorkshire and Humber region.
It's a trend that's being seen across the country as young people start getting ready to sit their GCSE and A-Level exams.
Childline say their counsellors have carried out nearly 150 online sessions in the last two years in Yorkshire and the Humber.
Your headlines this morning
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
Here are the latest headlines across East Yorkshire and Humber:
Our live coverage across East Yorkshire and the Humber
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
Good morning and welcome to today's live feed across East Yorkshire and Humber on Friday 12 May 2017.
I'll be with you until 18:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
If there's anything you'd like to get in touch with me about, you can do so via email, facebook and twitter.
Mirfin one of four released by Iron
Beaten League One play-off semi-finalists Scunthorpe United release four players, including defender David Mirfin.Read more
Five things we learned today
Jonathan Willis
BBC Local Live
Thank you for joining us today.
We'll be back with you tomorrow morning from 08:00 but news, sport, weather and travel updates will continue through the evening.
Before I go, lets have a look at five things we didn't know this morning:
To finish I thought you might appreciate this short video from a BBC colleague of a dog skateboarding.
Your headlines this evening
Richard Madden
BBC Radio Humberside
Here are the latest headlines across East Yorkshire and Humber:
Watch: Cricket club devastated by fire
Members of a cricket club near Hull say they're devastated after a suspected arson attack destroyed their pavilion on the village playing fields.
The lawnmowers owned by the Skirlaugh club were saved, but the main wooden building and hundreds of pounds worth of cricket equipment was destroyed, just a few weeks into the season.
It's also just a few days before the annual "party in the park" is due to take place on the playing fields.
Mike Puckering is a member of the cricket club:
Traffic won't be an issue for new fire station
Andy Comfort
BBC Radio Humberside
Humberside Fire and Rescue says traffic issues in Hull city centre won't be an problem for the service.
The brigade is officially opening a new central fire station today just off Ferensway. Officials have told BBC Radio Humberside that they have a system in place that allows them to change traffic light patterns to help them negotiate busy roads and the rush hour.
Watch: Your weather
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
It's turning cloudier with further showers tomorrow.
See my full forecast below: