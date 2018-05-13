East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Attempted abduction of girl, 2, in Hedon
- North East Lincolnshire hit hard by drug and alcohol funding cuts
- Reduced service on Hull Trains after blaze
- Beverley's Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16
- Live updates on Friday 11 May 2018
Live Reporting
By Gill Sennett
All times stated are UK
Hull FC face St Helens in quarter-finals
Holders Hull FC are drawn away to Super League leaders St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.Read more
Hull KR 10-28 Wigan
Wigan Warriors produce a late flurry of tries to beat Hull KR and reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.Read more
Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United
Cameron McGeehan levels late on in Scunthorpe's League One play-off semi-final first-leg against Rotherham.Read more
Today's top stories
The top stories today in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire include:
Weather: Here's the weekend outlook
It will get cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west.
The rain will clear by the morning. Lows tonight of 7C (45F).
Tomorrow will see a cloudy start for some, but sunny spells will develop through the morning and it should be dry for most.
Cloudier later, with a few showers spreading from the south. Highs of 15C (59F).
On Sunday there will be rain at times and it will be rather cloudy.
The sea isn't the best place to park that JCB
A JCB being used to work on sea defences at Hornsea has been stranded in the sea for more than three weeks.
Several attempts have been made to retrieve it without success.
The contractor that hired the machinery said it was being used at low tide but had to be left there when a mechanical fault occurred.
It is hoped the JCB can be brought back to shore during low tide next week.
Could Channel 4 be coming to a city near you?
Three Yorkshire cities are competing to become a base for Channel 4 television and all have submitted their bids today.
Leeds, Sheffield and Hull are all in the running.
They're up against cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.
A shortlist of potential winners will be released at the end of the month.
Sport: Hull FC through to Challenge Cup quarter finals
Rugby League Challenge Cup holders Hull FC are through to last eight of the competition after a bad-tempered victory at Featherstone last night.
They ended the match with nine men after a total of six players were sin-binned at Post Office Road.
They had winger Bureta Faraimo sent off as players clashed throughout the game, which Hull went on to win by 38 points to 20.
Hull Trains fire disruption continues
A number of Hull Trains have been cancelled today because of a fire on one of their trains yesterday and that disruption will continue into tomorrow.
No-one was injured in yesterday's fire and emergency repairs are being carried out on the train.
You can check if your train is running here.
Missing 11-year-old found
An 11-year-old Hull boy reported missing yesterday morning has been found safe and well.
Police have thanked people for their help in finding Thomas Marshall.
Grieving mum urges Group B Strep test for pregnant women
A woman from Grimsby, whose baby was stillborn, is campaigning for all pregnant women to be tested for a bacteria which could put their babies at risk.
Kim Poulton found out she had Group B Strep after losing her daughter Faith in 2015.
She's since discovered that hundreds of babies in the UK develop the infection every year.
Kim now wants more to be done to stop babies being infected and thinks testing is the answer.
Two held over alleged toddler abduction
Two men have been arrested in connection with alleged reports that a man tried to grab a child in Hedon yesterday afternoon.
Police have increased patrols in the area to reassure parents.
The two-year-old girl was unhurt.
Memorial to victims of WWII bombing raids
A memorial to the estimated 420 people killed in a bombing raid on Hull in the Second World War will be unveiled in the city on Sunday.
The raid in May 1941 is thought to have been one of the worst of the numerous attacks on the city during the conflict.
The Hull People's Memorial has been funded by the public for the public and marks the suffering and sacrifice of the citizens of Hull during the Second World War.
Your headline's this lunchtime
The top stories across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this lunchtime:
Assistant Wilkinson leaves Grimsby
Grimsby Town assistant manager Paul Wilkinson leaves the League Two club after just over a year in the post.Read more
Attempted abduction of girl, 2, in Hedon
Police have increased patrols in Hedon after reports a man tried to abduct a two-year-old girl as she was playing in her garden yesterday afternoon.
The man ran off when the girl's dad disturbed him at about 16:45 on Thursday.
He's described as about 25-30 years old, 5ft 6ins tall, skinny with short black spiky hair and a piercing to his right eyebrow.
The man was wearing a red t-shirt and black three-quarter length jeans.
He was accompanied by another man who's only been described 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
Hull KR team news ahead of Challenge Cup tie
Hull KR are without Danny McGuire and Chris Clarkson for the Challenge Cup tie with Wigan.
City of Hull Academy duo Owen Harrison and Elliot Wallis come in to replace the injured pair:
Rail delays between Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Goole
Transpennine Express and Northern Trains services are suspended between Doncaster and Scunthorpe and Doncaster and Goole due to a signalling problem:
Street art sprucing-up Hull
Street art is helping to spruce-up Hull and includes a new mural which is being painted on the side of this gable end on Buckingham Street, off Hull's Holderness Road:
It's one of a few big pieces of street art to be painted in the east of the city and is being done by Spray Creative.
Travel: Further Hull Trains services cancelled
There's still a knock-on from yesterday's train fire on a Hull Trains service on the East Coast mainline - Two Hull Trains services to London today will be cancelled.
Hundreds of passengers were led to safety after the train was forced to stop at Welwyn North.
The cancelled services are the 13:48 London to Hull service and the 19:10 Hull to London service.
Mum urges care for children suffering from exam pressure
An East Yorkshire mum says exam stress contributed to her daughter's severe anxiety, and she wants the government to look at what can be done to address the issue.
Rebecca Robinson, from Hessle in East Yorkshire, says her daughter Molly missed nine months of school.
She wants to see more support for parents and children who may be dealing with mental health issues.
MPs from the Education and Health and Social Care Select Committees published a joint report this week saying the government's strategy is "unambitious".
The report said the strategy provides no help to most of the children who need it.
Ever wanted to meet the Soup Dragon?
Remember Bagpuss, Noggin the Nog, Ivor the Engine, the Clangers and the Soup Dragon?
They're just some of our favourite childhood TV characters that are in Hull this weekend.
It's part of the V&A Museum of Childhood touring exhibition Clangers, Bagpuss and Co which is on at the Ferens Art Gallery.
It will feature the original puppets, sets, and filming equipment and is on show until 29 July.
Big police presence at Hull Marina
If you were wondering what was happening at Hull Marina today, don't worry.
It seems it's just a training exercise:
Can you help find 11-year-old Thomas Marshall?
There's concern for a missing boy from Hull who hasn't been seen since yesterday morning.
Thomas Marshall, who's 11-years-old was last seen by his mum when he left his home on Waveney Road at about 08:00 yesterday morning.
He never made it to school and hasn't been seen since.
Thomas could be in east Hull and could be with an older teenager, police believe.
Officers are asking anyone who knows where he is to call them on the 101 number.
North East Lincs hit hard by drug and alcohol funding cuts
North East Lincolnshire is among the areas of England worst hit by cuts to drug and alcohol treatment funding in the past few years, new figures show.
Analysis by the BBC found £162m (18%) has been cut from treatment budgets in England since 2013-14 - with North East Lincolnshire Council seeing the second biggest cut in funding.
The BBC England Data Unit has analysed how much local councils in England budgeted to spend on providing treatment services, between 2013-14 and 2017-18.
Real terms budgeted spending on drug and alcohol treatment services in England fell from £877m in 2013-14 to £716m in 2017-18:
Ex-minister criticises 'One Yorkshire' devolution plan
Kevin Larkin
Political reporter, BBC Yorkshire
A former government minister has criticised the economic case for a Yorkshire-wide devolution plan.
The "One Yorkshire" proposal has the backing of 18 out of 20 council leaders and the new Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis.
However, former Treasury Minister Lord Jim O'Neill has said he does not believe a Yorkshire-wide proposal would deliver the necessary benefits to the economy.
Lord O'Neill also said it was "quite unlikely" the government would allow the One Yorkshire plan to go ahead in its current form.
O'Neill, who is now on the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has also questioned the commitment of the council leaders to the plan.
He's told the BBC: "Those who are most passionate obviously now publicly talk about everybody as being of one mind, but I'm pretty sure if you delve a little bit below the surface it’s not actually really true."
The Northern Powerhouse Partnership later said that it will offer to work closely with the proponents of One Yorkshire to make their case as strong as possible.
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16
British number one Kyle Edmund backed up his win over Novak Djokovic with a stylish victory over world number 10 David Goffin at the Madrid Open.
Edmund, 23, who's from Beverley, overpowered the Belgian to win 6-3 6-3 in the third round, putting him on course to climb into the world's top 20 for the first time.
The Yorkshireman, currently ranked at 22, won in just an hour and 12 minutes.
In the quarter-finals Edmund will face teenager Denis Shapovalov, who beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.
Travel update: Lots of train problems
There are delays of up to 40 minutes and some cancellations on Southern between Balham and Beckenham Junction, and between North Dulwich and Beckenham Junction due to a broken down train at West Norwood.
There are also delays of up to 20 minutes on Thameslink and Southern services between Brighton and Haywards Heath due to points failure at Preston Park.
And there are delays of up to 20 minutes and some cancellations on Heathrow Connect due to broken down train at Southall.
And there are cancellations on Hull Trains between Kings Cross and Hull this is due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time.
Travel: Reduced service on Hull Trains after blaze
There's a reduced service on Hull Trains today after a fire broke out on one of its trains yesterday.
The train had to stop at a station just north of London yesterday morning.
Hundreds of passengers were lead to safety and the fire brigade was called as a precaution.
The train is now undergoing emergency repairs.
As a result, the 08:23 Hull to London Kings Cross, due at 11:05, is cancelled along with the 10:30 Hull to London service which is due at 13:05.
You can check if your train is running here.
Featherstone 20-38 Hull FC
Challenge Cup holders Hull FC reach the last eight of the 2018 competition with victory at Championship side Featherstone.Read more
Train fire causes rail disruption
Fire crews tackled a "deep-seated fire" in the engine compartment of a train to London.Read more
Today's top stories
The headlines from East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire today include:
Updates on breaking news will continue throughout the night.
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
Passenger praises Hull Trains staff following fire
A passenger who was on board a Hull Trains service which caught fire has praised the work of rail staff.
Passengers were evacuated from the train in Stevenage following the fire this afternoon.
Fraud accused NHS boss found dead
Phil Morley was due to appear in court next month to face four counts of fraud.Read more
Two deer rescued from railings
Two deer that got stuck in railings in Grimsby have been released.
The RSPCA and Humberside Fire and Recue were called out earlier to help free them.
They had got trapped in railings near the King George V playing fields.
Fresh rail strike dates announced
Workers on Northern train services will stage two fresh strikes on 24 and 26 May in the row over guards on trains, the RMT union has announced.
Disruption following Hull Trains fire
There are some serious delays on the East Coast mainline this afternoon, following a fire on a Hull Trains service at Stevenage.
Hull Trains services are also affected.