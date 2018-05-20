East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

People across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge, a BBC Sunday Politics investigation has found.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies specialising in harvesting data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
Data expert Thomas Moore explains how personal information is being retrieved and what's being done with it:
New fish farming focus for Humber region?
Plans to turn the Humber region into a leading area for commercial fish farming will be discussed at the University of Hull later.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
Experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre are expected to tell a conference later about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Beverley's Kyle Edmund in dramatic exit from Italian Open
British number one Kyle Edmund, from East Yorkshire, saved seven match points before eventually losing to rising German star Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open last 16.
Edmund, from Tickton, near Beverley, who moved into the world's top 20 this week, lost 7-5 7-6 (13-11) to the 21-year-old third seed.
The 23-year-old has claimed eye-catching scalps in 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov this year, helping the Yorkshireman rise into the top 20 for the first time in his career.
Watch: This morning's weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Following a chilly start, it will be a dry and fine day today with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud.
There'll also be a light breeze and highs of about 17C (63F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Severe disruption: A160 Lincolnshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A160 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, at A180.
A160 Lincolnshire - A160 in South Killingholme closed at Brocklesby Interchange, because of a police incident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A160 Lincolnshire westbound
BBC News Travel
A160 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between A1173 Manby Road and A1077 Ulceby Road.
A160 Lincolnshire - A160 Humber Road in South Killingholme closed and slow traffic westbound between Manby Roundabout and Harbrough roundabout, because of an overturned lorry, a shed load of meat, a jackknifed lorry and a fuel spillage. Diversion in operation - Follow solid black triangle - follow A1173 towards Grimsby. Before Grimsby, join A180(W) towards the Harbrough roundabout, to re-join A160.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hull KR 22-34 Hull FC
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
Hull FC round off Magic Weekend in Newcastle by winning their seventh successive derby against Hull KR.
Hull KR 22-30 Hull FC
Twelve-man Hull FC hang on to win the Good Friday derby with Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park.
Severe accident: M18 East Yorkshire southbound
M18 East Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J7 for M62 and J6 for A614.
M18 East Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M18 southbound between J7, M62 (Langham) and J6, A614 (Thorne), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
El Sherbini ends Massaro's Open defence
Laura Massaro's bid to defend the British Open title ends with a semi-final loss to top seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt.
How much information is on your laptop?
Daws 'accepts' Scunthorpe manager offer
Scunthorpe caretaker boss Nick Daws says he has accepted the offer to manage the club on a permanent basis.
Fox extends Grimsby Town contract
Grimsby Town full-back Andrew Fox signs a new one-year deal with the League Two side.
The top stories today
Here are the headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom so far:
Hull and East Yorkshire top stories
The top stories so far from our Hull newsroom today include:
Hull City release midfielder Meyler
Hull City release long-serving midfielder David Meyler and offer new deals to four players including Abel Hernandez.
Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance
Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.
While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.
Watch: Tonight's weather forecast
The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.
It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.
Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).
Here's my full forecast:
Woman hit by cement mixer
A woman's been hit by a cement mixer on Holderness road in Hull.
Humberside Police says she suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.
The road is currently closed.
Comets aim to keep unbeaten run in Scunthorpe
BBC Cumbria Sport
Workington Comets take their unbeaten start to the new speedway season to Scunthorpe tonight in the Championship.
They'll also have the new British Under-19 champion Dan Bewley in their side, after he won last night's event at Ipswich.
Tomorrow night's fixture with Scunthorpe at Workington was postponed because the Comets have so many riders away on international duty.
Hollywood star headed for Bridlington panto
A Hollywood actress is coming to Bridlington this winter - to be a fairy!
Marina Sirtis, known to millions as Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation, will be headlining in the panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the Bridlington Spa.
She'll be playing the fairy and the show's run will be from Friday 14 December until Sunday 6 January.
Serial killer Nilsen died after surgery
The 72-year-old admitted killing at least 15 men in the 1970s and 1980s.
Scunthorpe pub gets listed status
A Scunthorpe pub has been given a Grade II listing from Historic England.
The Queen Bess Public House is one of five quirky post-war pubs to be given the status.
It's named after a record-breaking blast furnace at the steelworks, and is one of the best-preserved surviving examples of a pub built by a major brewery in the decades after the World War Two.
The Queen Bess was built for the brewery Samuel Smith's and opened in 1959.
Men's slurry deaths inquest verdict
An accidental death verdict was returned at an inquest for two farm workers overcome by toxic fumes.
Watch: Moment stranded JCB is finally rescued from sea
A stranded JCB stuck in the sea off Hornsea for a month has been freed.
Several efforts have been made to remove the vehicle over the past few weeks without success.
Three diggers were used this afternoon to helped to pull it back onto the beach.
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died after surgery
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died of complications following surgery, a coroner's inquest has heard.
Nilsen who admitted killing at least 15 people in the 1970s and 1980s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire on Saturday.
Hull Coroner's Court heard he was take to hospital in York on 10 May after complaining of stomach pains.
The 72-year-old had an operation to repair a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Region can lead nation in fish farming
The Humber region could become the leading area in the country for commercial fish farming.
Plans have been discussed this morning with experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
The conference at Hull University heard about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Hull culture company boss steps down
The new Executive Director of Hull's Culture Company has quit citing personal reasons.
The announcement's been made today that Emma Morris is stepping down from her role
Chair of the Culture Company Lee Corner thanked her for her hard work and said they are preparing for the launch of the new name as they take the brand forward.
Severe accident: A165 East Yorkshire westbound
A165 East Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between Ellesmere Avenue and Ings Road.
A165 East Yorkshire - A165 Holderness Road in Hull closed and heavy traffic westbound between the Ellesmere Avenue junction and The Crooked Billet, because of an accident involving one vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police applications at all time high
Humberside Police says a record number of people have applied to join the force in its latest recruitment window
More than 900 candidates applied this month and 4,307 applications have been made since August last year.
Humberside Police says the response "bucks the national trend" and is hoping to have 400 new officers employed by the end of the year.
Celebration of nursing gets under way in Beverley
The history of nursing in East Yorkshire as being celebrated at the county's archives with a display at the Treasure House in Beverley.
The items on show include photos from the early 20th Century, an old nursing certificate and a scrap book from World War Two.
The council says the East Riding Archives collection highlights the tireless and thankless role of the profession and follows on from International Nurses Day earlier this month.
Your headlines this lunchtime
The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this lunchtime include:
BreakingEast Yorkshire farm deaths accidental, inquest finds
An inquest into how two workers died on an East Yorkshire farm has reached a unanimous conclusion of accidental death with regards to both men.
Richard Pooley, 36, from Roos, and Alexander Forman, 32, from Sunk Island, died in December 2015 at the farm on Newlands Road, Sunk Island.
Yesterday, the jury heard how both men drowned when they fell in to a tank of slurry.
A pathologist told Hull Coroner's Court that the men drowned in the pig manure, but would have been unconscious due to the toxic fumes from the waste.
Transplants in Yorkshire's BAME communities double
The number of organ donations from Black and Asian communities in Yorkshire has more than doubled.
It's thanks to a campaign to get families talking about the issue.
But doctors say the consent rate is still very low when compared the number of white families agreeing to donation when they lose a loved one.
In the last year consent for organ donation from Ethnic minority groups in Yorkshire has more than doubled from 16% to over 40%, the rate is 70% in white families.
Tackling gang crime in Grimsby
Great Grimsby MP Melanie Onn says tackling gang crime in North East Lincolnshire is a priority.
The Labour MP has met with the Deputy Chief Constable of Humberside Police, and says the force is working on the issue but more needs to be done.
High hopes for Hull's new Farmers' Market
Organisers of the first Hull Trinity Farmers' Market, which will be held on Saturday 26 May, say they hope it'll prove a hit with local residents.
The team behind the event, outside Hull Minster, say Trinity Square is the "perfect location" and say they're expecting to host 40 stalls which will offer a range of artisan foods, crafts and gifts.
Four more dates have also been confirmed over the next four months.
Listen: Gale hopes for Yorkshire Vikings T20 success
Yorkshire Vikings begin their One Day Cup campaign away at Durham today.
You can listen to ball by ball commentary here.
Head coach Andrew Gale is hoping this is the year the Vikings can finally win the competition:
Residents raise money for life-saving kit
A number of unusual items will be auctioned off tonight to raise money to put life-saving defibrillators in some East Yorkshire villages.
They include five microlight aircraft flights and the chance to have a ride in a 1908 steam-powered vintage car.
It's been organised by the family of GP Dr Alan Sykes, who died suddenly last year.
His widow, Yvonne, says local people have been very generous in donating prizes.
The auction takes place at Leven Sports Hall at 19:00.
Travel: Road closure in northern Lincolnshire
Fuel and meat isn't a pleasant mixture, but that's exactly what's been spilled on the A160 Humber Road westbound.
It comes after a lorry overturned near Immingham Docks and the A160 is currently closed in the area:
College staff stage second day of strikes
Staff at Hull College Group sites in Yorkshire are striking again today over plans to cut more than 200 jobs.
The group, which runs colleges in Hull, Goole and Harrogate, says it needs to make the changes to help deal with faces a £10m deficit.
But the University and College Union argues the proposals would lead to "fewer learning opportunities for local people".
College staff staged the first day of their planned 48-hour strike yesterday.
