East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

'Close windows' warning following fire in Hull

Firefighters dealing with a blaze in Hull have warned people living near Spring Bank to close their windows this morning because of smoke in the area.

@HumbersideFire

About 16 firefighters are at the scene at a commercial property on Grey Street.

Roads are closed around the area.

Humberside Fire and Rescue say they are "making good progress" in tackling the fire.

