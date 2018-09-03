East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times . A cooler day with a northerly breeze. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday
BBC Weather
There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.
A cooler day with a northerly breeze.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Feast marks festival's final day
The community meal marks the end of the three-day annual Freedom Festival.Read more