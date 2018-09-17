East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A bright start with a few misty patches with cloud building through the day . Some evening sunshine is expected to develop for a time Overnight cloud will build from the southwest, with the threat of rain at times:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday
BBC Weather
A bright start with a few misty patches with cloud building through the day.
Some evening sunshine is expected to develop for a time
Overnight cloud will build from the southwest, with the threat of rain at times:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below: