East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Hull Trains is running no direct service between Hull and London today. There was extensive disruption to timetables over the weekend, after a fire on board one of the company's trains at Grantham on Friday night. Hull Trains say they are running a reduced service today. If this affects you, click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
No direct trains between Hull and London
Hull Trains is running no direct service between Hull and London today.
There was extensive disruption to timetables over the weekend, after a fire on board one of the company's trains at Grantham on Friday night.
Hull Trains say they are running a reduced service today.
If this affects you, click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements.
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow