East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. No direct trains between Hull and London

    Hull Trains is running no direct service between Hull and London today.

    Hull train information
    Copyright: Hull Trains

    There was extensive disruption to timetables over the weekend, after a fire on board one of the company's trains at Grantham on Friday night.

    Hull Trains say they are running a reduced service today.

    If this affects you, click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements.

Back to top