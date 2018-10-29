East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 46-year-old man killed in Grimsby last year. Peter Craven was found with serious head injuries at a house in Oxford Street just before midnight on 15 August 2018. Humberside Police had been searching for Michael Kavanagh since the death. Mr Kavanagh, 30, was eventually arrested at the weekend on suspicion of Mr Craven's murder and grievous bodily harm following a Crimestoppers appeal. Humberside Police have thanked the public for their help. Shortly after Mr Craven died, three other men were arrested in connection with the death. A 47-year-old man who was arrested was released with no further action.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Wanted man arrested over Peter Craven murder
A wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 46-year-old man killed in Grimsby last year.
Peter Craven was found with serious head injuries at a house in Oxford Street just before midnight on 15 August 2018.
Humberside Police had been searching for Michael Kavanagh since the death.
Mr Kavanagh, 30, was eventually arrested at the weekend on suspicion of Mr Craven's murder and grievous bodily harm following a Crimestoppers appeal.
Humberside Police have thanked the public for their help.
Shortly after Mr Craven died, three other men were arrested in connection with the death. A 47-year-old man who was arrested was released with no further action.
Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'
The body of a woman thought to be in her fifties has been found in a cemetery in Hull.
Police were called at about 09:30 on Sunday morning to Western Cemetery.
The woman's body had been discovered on a pathway.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing, police say.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow