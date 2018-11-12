East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Hull prisoner found after being released in error

    A prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail has been found, Humberside Police have confirmed.

    Michael Kavanagh was released from HMP Hull in error on Friday.

    No details as to how he was found have been released.

    He is on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June.

  2. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells and brisk southerly winds.

    There'll be some more sunshine this afternoon, but a scattering of showers is likely to develop .

    This evening will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times, but any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear.

  4. Plea to find Hull prisoner released in error

    A prisoner is on the run after being released from Hull Prison in error, Humberside Police has said.

    Michael Kavanagh was on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June.

    He was released by mistake on Friday and was last seen wearing a dark Adidas hooded top, with grey jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.

    Anyone who spots Mr Kavanagh is urged not to approach him but to call police.

  5. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However, there are also several cancellations:

    • The 06:45 York to Plymouth via Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:09 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:10 Leeds to Plymouth service has been cancelled
    • The 07:23 Wakefield Westgate to Plymouth service has been cancelled
    • The 07:28 Leeds to Knottingley service has been cancelled
    • The 07:42 Wakefield Westgate to Knottingley service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:48 Leeds to Hull service has been cancelled
    • The 07:53 Sheffield to Plymouth service has been cancelled

    Also, Hull Trains is running a "reduced service" today. Get all the latest details here.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

