East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A prisoner who was mistakenly\nreleased from jail has been found, Humberside Police have confirmed. Michael Kavanagh was released from HMP Hull in error on Friday. No details as to how he was found have been released. He is on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June.
Hull prisoner found after being released in error
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells and brisk southerly winds.
There'll be some more sunshine this afternoon, but a scattering of showers is likely to develop .
This evening will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times, but any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear.
Inmate let out in error back in jail
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, there are also several cancellations:
Also, Hull Trains is running a "reduced service" today. Get all the latest details here.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
