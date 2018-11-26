East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South and West Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment. However, be aware that there's major disruption to services from Hull because of over-running engineering works . Otherwise: For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Major disruption as trains from Hull cancelled
Most trains out of Hull have been cancelled this morning because of over-running engineering works.
It means there are no services running west out of Hull and replacement buses are being run instead.
Network Rail advises anyone travelling between Hull and Goole and Hull and Selby in North Yorkshire to check before they travel. You can click this link to do so.
This will also affect passengers travelling between Hull and York, Hull and London and Hull and Leeds.
Network Rail says it is working quickly to resolve the issue.