East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South and West Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However, be aware that there's major disruption to services from Hull because of over-running engineering works .

Otherwise:

The 07:11 Doncaster to Adwick service has been cancelled

The 07:13 Wakefield to Leeds service has been cancelled

The 07:24 Sheffield to Bridlington service has been cancelled

The 07:26 Wakefield to Leeds service has been cancelled

The 08:01 Doncaster to Bridlington service has been cancelled

