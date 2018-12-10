East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A chilly, bright start this morning with plenty of early sunshine. There's a risk of a few showers across parts of West and South Yorkshire at first, but these will die out to leave a dry day. Through tonight, cloud will steadily build, though most places will stay dry.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Have you seen missing Hull teenager Jack?
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in the Hull area and police are asking for help in finding him.
Jack Beal was last seen leaving his home in East Hull at about 16:00 on Friday, police say.
He is 5ft 5ins tall, slim with short brown hair and when last seen was wearing a black jacket, black trainers and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone who sees him is being urged to contact police.
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire southbound
A15 Lincolnshire southbound severe accident, from A1077 Ferriby Road to B1206.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 in Barton Upon Humber blocked southbound from the A1077 Ferriby Road junction to the B1206 junction, because of an accident involving single vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
