East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

However:

The 07:01 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service has been cancelled

The 07:17 Doncaster to London Kings Cross service has been cancelled

The 07:39 York to Middlesbrough service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: