East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Hull House of Fraser saved

    House of Fraser's store in Hull, which was due to close on Saturday, has been saved, safeguarding more than 100 jobs.

    A last-minute agreement was announced yesterday between the company, landlord and Hull City Council which means it can remain open.

    Staff who were facing redundancy will now have the option to keep their jobs.

  3. Yorkshire's weather

    Early areas of mist and fog will tend to lift to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine, but fog and low cloud will form widely and quickly later this afternoon and into the evening.

    It should remain dry through tonight with a lot of low cloud and fog around, although the fog is likely to start to lift later in the night.

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  5. Hull man charged with attempted murder

    A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after a domestic incident in Hull.

    Police say Lee Griffiths, from Golf Links Road in Cottingham, was arrested at an address on May Street on Saturday.

    He's due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court today.

