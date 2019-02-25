East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment. However: For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Fears over Hull cruise terminal plan
People concerned about the proposed location of a cruise terminal in Hull are due to hold a meeting later this evening.
The council's preferred site for the terminal is next to the Deep Aquarium and the Victoria Dock Estate.
It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan, launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.
People who live nearby say they fear the planned terminal will ruin their waterside neighbourhood.