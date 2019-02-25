Live

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 06:43 York to Newcastle service is running about 12 minutes late
    • The 06:46 York to Middlesbrough service is running about 10 minutes late
    • The 07:13 Leeds to Middlesbrough service is running about 10 minutes late
    • The 07:17 Leeds to Hull service is running about 10 minutes late

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  3. Fears over Hull cruise terminal plan

    People concerned about the proposed location of a cruise terminal in Hull are due to hold a meeting later this evening.

    A cruise ship model
    Copyright: Hull City Council

    The council's preferred site for the terminal is next to the Deep Aquarium and the Victoria Dock Estate.

    It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan, launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.

    People who live nearby say they fear the planned terminal will ruin their waterside neighbourhood.

