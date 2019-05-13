East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most . Winds will be mostly light. Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most.
Winds will be mostly light.
Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However, the 07:37 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled.
