Live

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

    However:

    • The 07:06 Leeds to Brighouse service has been cancelled
    • The 07:30 Bradford Interchange to Huddersfield service has been cancelled
    • The 07:38 Leeds to Lincoln service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top