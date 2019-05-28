Live

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Tuesday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

    However, be aware that trains between Sheffield and Doncaster may be delayed, revised or cancelled due to vandalism. National Rail Enquiries has the latest details.

    And:

    • The 07:06 Doncaster to Beverley service is delayed
    • The 07:38 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top