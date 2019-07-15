East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three of Yorkshire's finest have helped England's cricketers to World Cup glory.

Sheffield's Joe Root and Bradford's Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid were part of the England team which beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time.

In an emotional and electric atmosphere at Lord's, both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.

It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - in the entire match.

Joe Root, pictured above in the arms of a celebrating Bairstow, said:"Wow! What a day, what a tournament.

"Everyone has done everything asked of them - we have performed under pressure."