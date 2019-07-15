Live

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    Good morning, it's going to be a dry and fine day for most of us with temperatures reaching 23C in places:

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time, however:

    • The 08:52 service from York to Manchester Airport is cancelled
    • The 09:09 service from York to Liverpool Lime Street is cancelled
    • The 09:15 service from Doncaster to Leeds is cancelled
    • The 09:32 from Wakefield Westgate to Leeds is cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  3. Yorkshire trio's World Cup glory

    Three of Yorkshire's finest have helped England's cricketers to World Cup glory.

    Sheffield's Joe Root and Bradford's Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid were part of the England team which beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time.

    In an emotional and electric atmosphere at Lord's, both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.

    It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - in the entire match.

    Joe Root, pictured above in the arms of a celebrating Bairstow, said:"Wow! What a day, what a tournament.

    "Everyone has done everything asked of them - we have performed under pressure."

  4. Yorkshire's sunny Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    It will be fine, dry and warm today, with sunny periods and only a little fair-weather cloud developing and a small chance of showers in the afternoon.

    Tonight will be dry and mainly clear with light winds:

