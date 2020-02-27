People in parts of East Yorkshire where about 60 homes have been flooded are working together to protect their homes and businesses with sandbags.

Video content Video caption: Sandbags deployed in Snaith Sandbags deployed in Snaith

Fifty-two homes have so far been evacuated in Snaith and 14 in East Cowick, according to emergency services.

Frank Deplanter from the Environment Agency says: "Snaith Ings are now absolutely rammed full and they're spilling over into Snaith and East Cowick.

"At one point Snaith Ings was filling at 30cm an hour."

However, Mr Deplanter says he believes there is some "light at the end of the tunnel".

"Six miles up the Aire at Chapel Haddersley our gauging station at midnight showed the level was 3.4m above normal - this morning at 06:00 it showed 2.9m", he says.

"So the water level is starting to drop in the Aire and hopefully that'll give us a chance at Snaith Ings."