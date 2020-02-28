Snaith and East Cowick flooding: Latest updates

A flood victim says he was given no advance warning of the rising water levels which later engulfed his home in East Yorkshire.

Frazer Grainger Copyright: Frazer Grainger

Danny Leake, who lives in Gowdall, near Snaith, said his property started to become inundated with water on Tuesday night.

"Our kitchen's down in the cellar and [the flood water is] all the way up to the ceiling. We kept getting told it wasn't going to flood but it did."

He said he had received no assistance and had asked for sandbags only to be told "don't worry it's reached it peak, it's not going to get any deeper and then the next thing my kitchen's up to the ceiling".

"We didn't even get a text or an email to say that we were going to get flooded... I mean we get texts all the time when it's not even going to flood but when we actually needed them they've been nowhere, so we've still not heard a thing."

BBC Copyright: BBC

More than 65 properties in nearby Snaith and East Cowick have been flooded after the River Aire overtopped.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was continuing to "work with its partners in response to the ongoing flooding in Snaith, Gowdall and East Cowick".