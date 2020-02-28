Snaith and East Cowick flooding: Latest updates

'No text or email to say we're going to flood' - Villager
A flood victim says he was given no advance warning of the rising water levels which later engulfed his home in East Yorkshire.
Frazer GraingerCopyright: Frazer Grainger
Danny Leake, who lives in Gowdall, near Snaith, said his property started to become inundated with water on Tuesday night.
"Our kitchen's down in the cellar and [the flood water is] all the way up to the ceiling. We kept getting told it wasn't going to flood but it did."
He said he had received no assistance and had asked for sandbags only to be told "don't worry it's reached it peak, it's not going to get any deeper and then the next thing my kitchen's up to the ceiling".
"We didn't even get a text or an email to say that we were going to get flooded... I mean we get texts all the time when it's not even going to flood but when we actually needed them they've been nowhere, so we've still not heard a thing."
BBCCopyright: BBC
More than 65 properties in nearby Snaith and East Cowick have been flooded after the River Aire overtopped.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was continuing to "work with its partners in response to the ongoing flooding in Snaith, Gowdall and East Cowick".
Fundraising campaign for flood-hit East Yorkshire set up
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help raise money for the flood-hit town of Snaith and surrounding villages.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Serious flooding occurred last night in East Cowick after water from flood plains poured into the village and a number of properties in nearby Snaith have already flooded.
Now a fundraising campaign has been set up by the Snaith and Surrounding Villages 2020 Flood Support group.
It currently aims to raise £5,000 to help victims of flooding. So far £1,590 has been donated.
Villagers asked to leave their homes over flood threat
People living in East Cowick were advised to leave their homes overnight as water levels rose in flooded fields around the East Yorkshire village.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Motorists urged not to drive down flooded roads
Humberside Fire & Rescue is urging drivers to respect road closure signs in flooded areas of East Yorkshire:
Flooding worsens as residents evacuated from homes
Water is pouring off fields which are unable to hold it from the swollen River Aire in East Yorkshire.Read more
'No text or email to say we're going to flood' - Villager
A flood victim says he was given no advance warning of the rising water levels which later engulfed his home in East Yorkshire.
Danny Leake, who lives in Gowdall, near Snaith, said his property started to become inundated with water on Tuesday night.
"Our kitchen's down in the cellar and [the flood water is] all the way up to the ceiling. We kept getting told it wasn't going to flood but it did."
He said he had received no assistance and had asked for sandbags only to be told "don't worry it's reached it peak, it's not going to get any deeper and then the next thing my kitchen's up to the ceiling".
"We didn't even get a text or an email to say that we were going to get flooded... I mean we get texts all the time when it's not even going to flood but when we actually needed them they've been nowhere, so we've still not heard a thing."
More than 65 properties in nearby Snaith and East Cowick have been flooded after the River Aire overtopped.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it was continuing to "work with its partners in response to the ongoing flooding in Snaith, Gowdall and East Cowick".
Fundraising campaign for flood-hit East Yorkshire set up
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help raise money for the flood-hit town of Snaith and surrounding villages.
Serious flooding occurred last night in East Cowick after water from flood plains poured into the village and a number of properties in nearby Snaith have already flooded.
Now a fundraising campaign has been set up by the Snaith and Surrounding Villages 2020 Flood Support group.
It currently aims to raise £5,000 to help victims of flooding. So far £1,590 has been donated.
Villagers asked to leave their homes over flood threat
People living in East Cowick were advised to leave their homes overnight as water levels rose in flooded fields around the East Yorkshire village.
A number of properties in the area and nearby Snaith have already flooded.
Frank De Planta, from the Environment Agency, said: "The flooding is caused by washlands, which hold vast amounts of water coming down the River Aire, overspilling into Snaith and East Cowick.
"We're now trying to protect as many properties as possible from flooding, by diverting the water away from untouched properties with sandbag operations.
"What we have to do now is wait for gravity to do its job - the only way the washlands will empty is when the River Aire is lower than those washlands."
Seven flood warnings remain in place in the area at Gowdall, Hirst Courtney, Hirst Marsh, Snaith, Temple Hirst, West Cowick and East Cowick.