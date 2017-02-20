Open golf 'returns', plus more Kent news

Campaigner wants children's home abusers prosecuted
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A woman from Ongar who said she was drugged and sexually abused at a church-run children's home in Kent 30 years ago has received an apology from the Church of England but now wants the perpetrators prosecuted.
Teresa Cooper said her time at Kendall House in Gravesend has ruined her life.
A report into the Church of England-run children's home, which operated in Kent in the 60s, 70s and 80s, said it was "a place where control, containment and sometimes cruelty were normalised".
Findings of an investigation made public last year revealed incidents where girls were drugged and sexually abused.
Ms Cooper is one of the regime's survivors and is now campaigning to have those who worked there prosecuted.
Open returns to Royal St George's
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
The 2020 Open Championship will be played at Royal St George's in Sandwich for the first time since Darren Clarke's win in 2011.
It will be the 15th time that the Sandwich club, which voted in March 2015 to admit women members, will have staged the Open and it was of course the scene of the great Sandy Lyle's first major in 1985.
Two charged following cash point robbery
Officers investigating a robbery at a cash point in Dover have charged two men.
The incident was reported to have happened in London Road on Wednesday 15 February, at around 20:00.
A bank card, two mobile phones and a bag were reported stolen from the 43-year-old victim, however the bag has since been recovered.
Piotr Misiewicz, 28, was arrested at the scene along with 47-year-old Pavel Radowski.
Both men have been charged with robbery and remanded to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 17 March 2017.
Move over Mystic Meg, Raggett's in town
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
He's the star of the moment in the FA Cup after writing himself and his club - Lincoln City - into the history books.
But back in 2012, when he played for Dover, Gillingham-born Sean Raggett wrote this tweet.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight from Kent Live
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
That's it from us for today, we'll be back from 06:00 GMT tomorrow, all the way through to 22:00 GMT, with all the county's news, sport, travel and weather.
And if there's something you'd like to tell us about, you can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.
Thanks for joining us!
Criminal damage at golf course in Deal
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of criminal damage to the fairway at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club in Deal.
The incident was reported to have taken place in Golf Road between 17:00 GMT on Saturday 18 February 2017 and 04:00 GMT on Sunday 19 February 2017.
Police say a vehicle was driven around the fairway causing damage to the grass.
'This is good news for everybody'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With the Open returning to Royal St George's in Sandwich in 2020, it isn't just Kent's golf fans who are set to benefit.
Canterbury protest against Trump visit
Rajdeep Sandhu
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Kent
Hundreds of people have turned out for a predominantly anti-Trump protest in Canterbury tonight.
While the big issue on the agenda is the state visit by the US President, it's not the only one. People are here to speak against Brexit, racism, misogyny and austerity.
This protest is also tied into another campaign, One Day Without Us, which aims to get migrants out onto the streets to highlight their contribution to the UK.
'Working in a male dominated industry is very amusing'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
20-year-old Kelly Culver is following her dream - starting up a business to restore and sell classic American cars. #thisisme
No coats till Thursday
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
The early taste of spring is staying for a couple more days.
Here's my forecast.
This afternoon's Kent newspaper headlines
Kent Online: Man drives himself to hospital with 'knife wound'
Kent News: Obituary - Normandy Landings hero and former school and music teacher Ian Hammerton has died aged 95
Kent and Sussex Courier: This part of the A21 will be closed for up to one year
Campaigner wants children's home abusers prosecuted
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A woman from Ongar who said she was drugged and sexually abused at a church-run children's home in Kent 30 years ago has received an apology from the Church of England but now wants the perpetrators prosecuted.
Teresa Cooper said her time at Kendall House in Gravesend has ruined her life.
A report into the Church of England-run children's home, which operated in Kent in the 60s, 70s and 80s, said it was "a place where control, containment and sometimes cruelty were normalised".
Findings of an investigation made public last year revealed incidents where girls were drugged and sexually abused.
Ms Cooper is one of the regime's survivors and is now campaigning to have those who worked there prosecuted.
Open returns to Royal St George's
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
The 2020 Open Championship will be played at Royal St George's in Sandwich for the first time since Darren Clarke's win in 2011.
It will be the 15th time that the Sandwich club, which voted in March 2015 to admit women members, will have staged the Open and it was of course the scene of the great Sandy Lyle's first major in 1985.
Two charged following cash point robbery
Officers investigating a robbery at a cash point in Dover have charged two men.
The incident was reported to have happened in London Road on Wednesday 15 February, at around 20:00.
A bank card, two mobile phones and a bag were reported stolen from the 43-year-old victim, however the bag has since been recovered.
Piotr Misiewicz, 28, was arrested at the scene along with 47-year-old Pavel Radowski.
Both men have been charged with robbery and remanded to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 17 March 2017.
Move over Mystic Meg, Raggett's in town
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
He's the star of the moment in the FA Cup after writing himself and his club - Lincoln City - into the history books.
But back in 2012, when he played for Dover, Gillingham-born Sean Raggett wrote this tweet.
And his dream did come true, as Lincoln became the first non-league side to reach the sixth round in 103 years - against none other than Joey Barton's team Burnley.
Who'd have thunk it.
Severe disruption: M2 Kent westbound
M2 Kent westbound severe disruption, between J3 for A229 Chatham and J2 for A228 Strood.
M2 Kent - One lane closed on M2 London-bound between J3, A229 (Chatham) and J2, A228 (Strood), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Men charged in connection with robbery at ATM
Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a cash machine in Dover.
It happened last Wednesday evening in London Road.
A bank car, two mobile phones and a bag were stolen from the 43-year-old victim.
28-year-old Piotr Misiewicz and Pavel Radowski, 47, are due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 17 March.
Gills players need to step up - Pennock
Ady Pennock calls on his players to step up as a 10-game winless streak drops Gillingham close to relegation zone.Read more
Mild Monday and spring is on the way
Kate Kinsella
BBC weather
Patches of sunshine across the South East today, feeling very mild this afternoon. Here's my forecast.
Former teammates pay tribute to FA Trophy-winning captain
Ebbsfleet United's 2008 FA Trophy-winning captain Paul McCarthy has died at the age of 45, the club has confirmed.
Former teammates took to Twitter to pay their respects, including current Maidstone United manager Jay Saunders.
Elderly couple threatened at knifepoint
An elderly couple were threatened at knifepoint in their own home.
Five men reportedly broke into the house in Birchwood Road, Dartford, all wearing balaclavas.
They left with jewellery at around 19:00 yesterday, Kent Police said.
BreakingOpen golf set to return to Kent
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
The BBC understands the 2020 Open golf Championship is returning to Sandwich for the first time since 2011 at Royal St George's.
It's set to be the 15th visit to Royal St George's on the Kent coastline.
The course, in Sandwich, which was given its regality in 1902, first hosted the Open in 1894 - the first time it had been contested outside of Scotland.
Electrical fire prompts evacuation
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
A block of flats in Maidstone had to be evacuated yesterday evening following a fire on the tenth floor.
Fire crews were called to Miller Heights in Lower Stone Street just before 18:30 GMT where a fire had broken out in an electrical cupboard.
About 20 people had to leave the building and nobody was injured.
'Working in a male dominated industry is very amusing'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
20-year-old Kelly Culver is following her dream - starting up a business to restore and sell classic American cars. #thisisme
Who are your #localmusiclegends?
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
We're looking for suggestions of your Kent #LocalMusicLegends to receive an official blue plaque as part of this year's BBC Music Day on 9 June.
It could be a singer, songwriter or musician who's no longer with us - or a place which is part of our musical heritage.
Your ideas will help us decide who, what or where to celebrate, so let us know your suggestions on Twitter or Facebook by using the hashtag #LocalMusicLegends.
And here are a few ideas to get you started!
Food thefts cost shops more than £15m
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
More than 24,000 reports of food theft from shops have been made in Kent and Sussex in the past five years, according to new figures.
The study shows offenders ranged from 10 to 92 years old.
The Association of Convenience Stores said thefts cost shops in the South East more than £15m last year.
This morning's local newspaper headlines
Kent Online: Man left waiting 14 hours for urgent surgery to a perforated bowel
Kent News: Woman raped in early hours after leaving friend’s house in Gillingham
Kent and Sussex Courier: Security guard describes 'scary' moment he was threatened with a screwdriver at Tesco Pembury
Severe congestion: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe congestion, between J5 for M26 and J4 for A21.
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J5, M26 (Sevenoaks) and J4, A21 (Orpington).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
What's happening with today's weather?
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
It's a bit of a mixed bag of weather this morning - here's your forecast.
Surprise delivery
Amanda Akass
BBC Live reporter
A mother and daughter who offered their parking space to a woman in labour at Tunbridge Wells hospital ended up helping deliver her baby.
Today the good Samaritans have been to meet him - and his grateful parents.
Good morning and welcome to Monday
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Hope you had a great weekend. We'll be here until 22:00 GMT with all Kent's news, sport, travel and weather.
This lovely picture of a boat on the beach at Deal was taken by Scott Sinden and is our Kent #photooftheday
Is there something you'd like to tell us about? We'd love to hear from you.
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.